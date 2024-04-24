Angry Girlfriend Throws Acid on Boyfriend's Face during His Wedding Procession; Case Lodged

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

Angry Girlfriend Throws Acid on Boyfriend's Face during His Wedding Procession; Case Lodged

The girl and the boy were engaged in an affair despite objections from the family. The boy was sent away for professional purposes and later his marriage was fixed by his family. The girl, angry over the marriage, attacked him with acid when the boy returned home to get married.

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A girl attacked her boyfriend with acid, during his wedding procession causing him serious burns and injuries in Bansdih's Dumri on Tuesday, April 23.

Police station in-charge Munna Lal Yadav said that the victim's mother has filed a complaint and a case has been registered under section 326B (someone voluntarily causes severe injuries using various dangerous means or instruments) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per police, the girl threw acid on the man while he was leaving his wedding procession, creating panic in the area. The family members then admitted the groom to the district hospital. Some female members of the man's house beat up the girl and handed her over to the police.

It is said that the young man and the girl were engaged in an affair lately. However, there families opposed the relationship and did not accept it. Despite the clash, the couple were adamant on living with each other.

A Panchayat meeting was also held between both the parties regarding this, after which the matter was resolved with mutual consent and the youth was sent outside to earn money.

Meanwhile, his family fixed his marriage and he returned home at the appointed time for the marriage. On Tuesday, April 22, he had gone out on the procession when the incident took place.

His girlfriend, who was angry with his arranged marriage, decided to take revenge, dressed up and joined the procession.

She went near the groom at the eleventh hour and threw the acid on his face, after which he fell on the ground. The male members of the groom's family rushed him to the hospital while the women folks caught hold of the girl and started beating her.

The groom was released after being treated at a private hospital and was then engaged to his bride peacefully as he did not suffer any major loss. Police Station Head, Akhilesh Chandra Pandey said investigation is underway and action will be taken as per legal notices.

