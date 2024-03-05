Srinagar Acid Attack Case: Court Reserves Judgment for March 6

Srinagar: A courtroom in Srinagar concluded the arguments regarding the quantum of punishment for the accused in the 2022 Srinagar acid attack case on Tuesday reserving its judgment until Wednesday. The arguments presided over by Principal District and Sessions Court Srinagar Justice Jawad Ahmed have been a harrowing journey marked by compelling narratives from both the prosecution and the defence.

During the arguments, Public Prosecutor Ajaz Ahmad underlined the severity of the crime while urging the court to impose a life sentence on Sajid Altaf Sheikh, a resident of Buchwara (Dalgate) Srinagar, who was found guilty in the case. The victim, who has undergone 23 surgeries, spent Rs 48 lakhs towards medical expenses. The prosecution expressed concerns about potential rising costs as the treatment continues, emphasising the victim's partial blindness in one eye and complete blindness in the other.

"The victim has received only Rs 1 lakh in compensation from the government, while Rs 3 lakhs has been contributed by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). Given her father's profession as a tailor, leniency towards the convict may pose a threat to the victim," highlighted the Public Prosecutor.

In response, the defence led by advocate Amir Rasheed Masoodi argued that the court should not base its decisions on emotions or send societal messages. Asserting that the convict is not a habitual offender, Masoodi stated, "Understanding the gravity of the attack, the convict is ready to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the victim."

After a thorough hearing of both counsels, Justice Jawad Ahmed reserved judgment for March 6, 2024, setting the stage for the final decision in this emotionally charged case. The acid attack, which occurred on February 1, 2022, involved the main accused, Sajid Altaf Sheikh, and an accompanying juvenile (name withheld).

The court had previously found Sheikh guilty under IPC’s Sections 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). Another accused, Mohammad Saleem Kumar, was acquitted of grave charges under 326-A, but convicted under Section 336 IPC for endangering human life or personal safety. The third accused, a juvenile, is currently facing trial before the Juvenile Justice Board.

In the wake of the attack, a special investigation team was formed by the police headed by the then SP North Raja Zuhaib (JKPS) with Yasir Parrey (SDPO) Khanyar and SHOs of police stations Safakadal, Nowhatta and Srinagar Women’s Police Station as its members. The team filed a comprehensive nearly 1,000-page chargesheet (FIR No 08/2022) before the court outlining the details of the incident.

