BENGALURU TOPS IN ACID ATTACKS AGAINST WOMEN FOLLOWED BY DELHI AHMEDABAD IN 2022 NCRB DATA

Bengaluru: The highest number of acid attacks were recorded in Bengaluru in the country. This alarming fact has been revealed in the recent crime cases report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Among the 19 metropolitan cities listed in the NCRB report, Bengaluru was number one with eight acid attack cases last year, followed by Delhi with seven in 2022 and Ahmedabad is third with five cases.

In 2022, a 24-year-old woman was attacked by a stalker in Bengaluru. According to the police, the accused had been stalking the woman for the past many years. He was harassing her for marriage and he threw acid on her for rejecting his proposal. Later, the accused, who was identified as Swami, was arrested in Thiruvannamalai Ashram. In June this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah provided the victim a job in his office on a contract basis.

Another incident took place near Sarakki in Bengaluru in June last year when a man, who was pressuring a married woman to marry him threw acid on her when she refused his proposal. The accused, working in an incense factory, was in love with a woman working in the same factory.

She was married and had a child, but the accused had been stalking her to marry him. When she did not agree to his proposal, he threw acid at her and ran away. The woman was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital with severe burn injuries on her eyes and face. Later, the police managed to arrest the accused within a few hours.