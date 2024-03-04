2 Held for 'Killing' Wedding Photographer and Stealing His Rs 10-Lakh Worth Camera Equipment

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) : A wedding photographer belonging to Visakhapatnam was called to Ravulapalem area of Konaseema district in the name of shooting for a marriage. When the photographer named Pothina Sai Kumar reached there, he was allegedly murdered and his camera and equipment worth Rs 10 lakh was stolen. The shocking things have come to light in the case of the young photographer, who has been missing since the 29th of last month.

Following a complaint by the family members of the deceased, a case has been registered and investigation began. Visakha District SP said that two people have been detained in this case.

The shocking incident took place near Ravulapalem. According to Visakha CP Ravi Shankar, Pothina Sai Kumar (23) of Bakkannapalem area of Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam city used to shoot videos and photos for wedding ceremonies. He used to take bookings online and then go to events in different areas including faraway places.

Shanmukha Teja, a resident of the Ravulapalem area, along with another youth called P Sai Kumar on February 26 over phone, saying that there was a photoshoot for ten days. With this, Sai Kumar reached there with camera equipment worth about 10 lakh rupees. Before going to the photo shoot, Sai Kumar told his parents that he was going to Ravulapalem to shoot the wedding ceremony photos.

Sai Kumar boarded the train at Visakhapatnam and alighted at Rajamahendravaram. Later, the two young men came in a car and took the photographer away. Sources said that the two accused allegedly killed Sai Kumar near Ravulapalem for valuable camera equipment and buried the body. Later, the accused fled with the camera and equipment.

Later, Sai Kumar's parents lodged a complaint at the PM Palem Police Station in Visakhapatnam on the 29th of last month as their son has not returned and there has been no information about his whereabouts for over three days. The police registered it as a missing case and started an investigation. Based on the phone call data of the deceased, one of the accused, Shanmukha Teja, was detained and interrogated by the police.

The police have come to the conclusion that Sai Kumar was killed for the camera and equipment. Later, another youth was also detained by the police. Visakha CP Ravi Shankar said that two accused have been arrested in the Sai Kumar murder case.