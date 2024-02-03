Loading...

Allahabad HC sets aside detention order issued against gangster's son

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 7:31 AM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 9:57 PM IST

Representative Image (Allahabad High Court)

An extended detention order has been issued against Abbas Ansari, son of Gangster Mukhtar Ansari under the National Security Act by Allahabad High Court. Ansari, was detained under an order issued back in September 2023 and the detention has been extended perpetually, which is illegal, stated Ansari's counsel.

Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court on Friday set aside extended detention order issued against slain gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari under the National Security Act, saying the state had no power to extend the detention period once the original detention period was over. Justice Siddharth Varma and Justice Anish Kumar Gupta allowed the writ petition filed by Ansari stating that he be set at liberty forthwith unless he is required in any other case.

Ansari was detained under an order dated September 18, 2023 passed by the Chitrakoot District Magistrate under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act 1980. The detention order was confirmed by the state government on November 2, 2023 and Ansari was detained for a period of three months from the date of initial detention order i.e. September 18, 2023.

Ansari's detention was again extended on December 11, 2023 for a period of six months from the date of initial detention. According to his counsel, the state government had no right to review its earlier order detaining Ansari for another three months. The court while allowing the petition said the state government's order for the extension of Ansari's detention was illegal and set aside its December 11 order.

Read More

  1. Allahabad HC Notice to Gyanvapi Mosque Committee on Plea Seeking Survey of 'Wazu Khana'
  2. Allahabad HC dismisses petitions by eight interfaith couples seeking protection
Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 9:57 PM IST

TAGGED:

The Allahabad High CourtGangsters son detainedMUkhtar Ansari

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.