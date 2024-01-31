Loading...

Allahabad HC Notice to Gyanvapi Mosque Committee on Plea Seeking Survey of 'Wazu Khana'

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the 'wazu khana' area in the Gyanvapi mosque, following a Varanasi court's refusal to do so. The order was passed on a revision petition filed by Rakhi Singh, a plaintiff in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit.

Prayagraj(Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, on a plea challenging a Varanasi court's refusal to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the 'wazu khana' area in the mosque complex.

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal on a revision petition filed by Rakhi Singh, who is one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit, which is presently pending before the Varanasi district court. In the application she had filed before the Varanasi court, Singh's primary contention was that the survey of the 'wazu khana', excluding its portion where a 'Shivling' was claimed to be found, is necessary to ascertain the religious character of the property in question.

'Wazu khana' is where ablutions are performed before offering namaz. The district judge court had rejected Singh's application on October 21, 2023. The judge had observed that in an order passed on May 17, 2022, the apex court had directed to protect the area where the 'Shivling' is stated to have been found and therefore, it is not proper to direct the ASI to survey the area.

In High Court, Justice Manish Nigam earlier withdrew himself from hearing the case. On Wednesday, it was listed before justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal after nomination by the chief justice. The Varanasi district court had on July 21 last year directed the ASI to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple was built on the remain of a temple.

