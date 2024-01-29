Loading...

Allahabad HC dismisses petitions by eight interfaith couples seeking protection

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 10:33 PM IST

Updated : Jan 29, 2024, 10:41 PM IST

Eight interfaith couples in Uttar Pradesh have filed petitions for protection, arguing that their marriages do not comply with the state's anti-conversion law. The Allahabad High Court dismissed these petitions, stating that the law does not apply to their religious conversions.

Prayagraj(Uttar Pradesh): Allahabad High Court has dismissed petitions by eight interfaith couples seeking protection, observing that their marriages did not comply with Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law. Passed in 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act prohibits religious conversions by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion and allurement.

The couples, through separate petitions, had sought the high court's direction for their protection and non-interference in their matrimonial lives. The court dismissed these petitions on different dates between January 10 and 16. Justice Saral Srivastava, while dismissing the petitions, noted that these interfaith marriages were not in accordance with legal provisions as the anti-conversion law had not been followed.

In the eight cases, five were of Muslim men marrying Hindu women and three of Hindu men marrying Muslim women. The court mentioned the petitioners' religions in its orders. Dismissing the pleas, the court said, "In such view of the fact, the relief prayed by the petitioners cannot be granted. Consequently, the writ petitions are dismissed." However, the court left it open for the petitioners to file fresh writ petitions in case they solemnised their marriages after following the due legal procedure.


Last Updated :Jan 29, 2024, 10:41 PM IST

