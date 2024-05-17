After 40 Years On The Run, 67-Yr-Old Prisoner Nabbed in Telangana

Mahabubabad (Telangana): A 67-year-old prisoner who had been on the run for forty years was arrested from Telangana's Mahabubabad district on Thursday.

S Veeranna, a native of Kambalapally village of Mahabubabad mandal was convicted of murder in Mahabubabad in 1982. Following which, the Joint Warangal District Court sentenced Veeranna to life imprisonment and he was shifted to Warangal Central Jail.

In 1984, Veeranna, who was then 27 years old, was released on parole during which, he had escaped. Ever since then he has been absconding. Despite several attempts police could not trace his whereabouts.

Finally, after 40 years, based on a tip-off from an informer, the jail authorities managed to track down Veeranna with the help of the local police.

Authorities of Mahabubabad and Warangal Jails launched a joint operation and arrested Veeranna from Peddamupparam of Dalalpalli mandal in Mahabubabad district yesterday.

He was then taken to Charlapally Jail, where he is currently being lodged. Forty years back, he was in Warangal Central Jail.

Mahbubabad Jailer Mallela Srinivasa Rao, Warangal Jail Officers Ramakrishna Reddy and Nagaraju, and Wardens Yasin and Raghu were included in this operation.

"Acting on reliable information, we launched a search operation for Veeranna and found him in Peddamupparam. After which, Veeranna was taken to Charlapally Jail," a jail official said.