Abhishek Banerjee Is a 'Pappu', Says BJP Leader Agnimitra Paul

Published : May 13, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul challenged Mamata Banerjee that if she can then she can try and stop CAA. She called TMC candidate Abhishek Banerjee a ‘pappu’.
BJP leader Agnimitra Paul speaking to media(ANI Photo)

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul challenged Mamata Banerjee that if she can then she can try and stop CAA. Continuing her tirade against the Trinamool Congress, she termed Abhishek Banerjee as a 'Pappu'.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul speaking to the media (Video: ANI)

(Asansol) West Bengal: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Monday called TMC candidate Abhishek Banerjee a ‘Pappu’. After casting her vote at a polling booth in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, Paul said, “We have a national 'Pappu' and we have a local 'Pappu'. Abhishek Banerjee is a 'Pappu'.”

“Abhishek Banerjee said that don't allow Agnimitra Paul to enter Asansol and she will lose heavily from Medinipur. So, I challenge Abhishek Banerjee to wait for June 4 and see, who stops me from coming to Asansol,” she warned.

When asked about Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee saying that CAA and NRC will not be implemented, Paul said, "Mamata Banerjee also knows that she does not have the power to stop what has been passed by the Government of India. She might dream of not allowing CAA or not allowing NRC and confusing the people."

"We haven't talked about NRC, so where is the question of NRC? She is only trying to confuse our Muslim brethren. CAA will happen and I throw a challenge to Mamata Banerjee that if you can, then try and stop CAA," Paul said.“I think it will be a clean sweep. Our candidate SS Ahluwalia will win. That's because our honourable Prime Minister, the work he has done in the past 10 years and in the next five years whatever he is planning to do is something of immense love, faith and trust the people of Bharat have in this man,” Paul told reporters. The constituency sees the contest between TMC's Shatrughan Sinha and BJP's SS Ahluwalia.

