Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to airdrop Modi, Shah, Nadda to Campaign in Tripura

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 6:48 AM IST

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

Other star campaigners are Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal, Mithun Chakraborty, Hema Malini, Suvendu Adhikari Agnimitra Paul besides some others.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released names of leaders, who will campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the State of Tripura (Schedule-1A) and bypolls to the 7-Ramnagar Legislative Assembly Constituency.

The names of campaigners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The list further includes Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manik Saha, Rajib Bhattacharjee, Biplab Kumar Deb, Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, Rabindra Raju, Sambit Patra, Pratima Bhoumik, and Jishnu Dev Varma.

Pranajit Singha Roy, Raju Bista, Hema Malini, Agnimitra Paul, Rebati Tripura, Manoj Tiwari, Suvendu Adhikari, Mithun Chakraborty, Ratan Lal Nath, and Bikash Debbarma have also been listed. The list also includes, Sudhangshu Das, Tinku Roy, Santana Chakma, Kalyani Roy, Amit Rakshit, Papiya Dutta, Ram Pada Jamatia, Pramod Reang, Bhagaban Das, Sambhu Lal Chakma and Md. Billal Miah.

Notably, the upcoming general elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in the state. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The CPI (M) had secured a landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, winning both seats in the state.

