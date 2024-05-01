8-Yr-Old Girl Raped at Bhopal School Hostel, SIT Formed to Probe

Bhopal: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped at the hostel of a private school in Bhopal, police said on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident.

A case has been registered against three persons, including the hostel warden on the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother.

Misrod police station in-charge Manish Raj Bhadoria said, "A complaint has been received and in view of sensitivity of the case, a woman police officer has been given responsibility of the investigations. Action will be taken following investigation. An FIR has been filed under Section 376 of IPC and the POCSO Act against three persons."

According to police, the girl was allegedly drugged by the hostel warden before being raped. Her mother took her to the hospital after hearing that there was swelling and bleeding in the private parts. A medical examination was conducted at the hospital after which, the mother lodged a complaint at Misrod police station.

The victim, a class 2 student, told her mother about her pain and discomfort on video call. When her mother reached school to meet her, the girl started crying. After hearing her ordeal, she took the girl to JP Hospital after which, the incident surfaced.

The girl told her mother that on the evening of the incident, the hostel warden called her and served her pulses and rice. After eating she fell asleep and on waking up, experienced unbearable pain and bleeding in her private parts. The girl said she told the warden but the latter said that she would be fine.