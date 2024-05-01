8-Yr-Old Girl Raped at Bhopal School Hostel, SIT Formed to Probe

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

8-Yr-Old Girl Raped at Bhopal School Hostel, SIT Formed to Probe

Madhya Pradesh Police said the incident took place at the hostel of a private school in Bhopal and an FIR has been lodged against three accused, including the hostel warden in this connection. Also, an SIT has been set up to probe into the case.

Bhopal: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped at the hostel of a private school in Bhopal, police said on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident.

A case has been registered against three persons, including the hostel warden on the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother.

Misrod police station in-charge Manish Raj Bhadoria said, "A complaint has been received and in view of sensitivity of the case, a woman police officer has been given responsibility of the investigations. Action will be taken following investigation. An FIR has been filed under Section 376 of IPC and the POCSO Act against three persons."

According to police, the girl was allegedly drugged by the hostel warden before being raped. Her mother took her to the hospital after hearing that there was swelling and bleeding in the private parts. A medical examination was conducted at the hospital after which, the mother lodged a complaint at Misrod police station.

The victim, a class 2 student, told her mother about her pain and discomfort on video call. When her mother reached school to meet her, the girl started crying. After hearing her ordeal, she took the girl to JP Hospital after which, the incident surfaced.

The girl told her mother that on the evening of the incident, the hostel warden called her and served her pulses and rice. After eating she fell asleep and on waking up, experienced unbearable pain and bleeding in her private parts. The girl said she told the warden but the latter said that she would be fine.

Read more

  1. 'Interest Of Child Is Paramount': SC Recalls Order Allowing Minor Rape Victim To Undergo Abortion
  2. MP Cong Chief And Party MLA Booked For Posting Pics Of Rape Victim's Kin On Social Media: Police
  3. Singer Alleges Rape & Blackmail, Lodges FIR Against Friend In UP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.