17 Yr Old Son Kills Mother With Iron Rod for Not Serving Breakfast in Bengaluru, Surrenders

Bengaluru: A 17-year-old youth allegedly battered his mother to death with an iron rod in Bengaluru after she failed to serve him breakfast this morning, police said. The youth later went to the KR Pura police station to surrender and is currently in police custody.

The deceased, Netravati (40) lived in Justice Bhimaiah Layout of KR Pura in Bengaluru. According to police, the accused, a student of diploma course in a college in Mulabagilu of Kolar district, had got into a quarrel with his mother and went to bed without having dinner. When he got ready for college next morning he found that his breakfast was not ready on the table. He went to his mother's room to inquire and saw her sleeping.

Angry at his mother for sleeping instead of preparing breakfast, he woke her up and started complaining. Netravati got angry at her son's attitude and scolded him. This led to a verbal altercation and in a fit of rage, the youth took an iron rod from nearby and slammed it on his mother. The woman instantly fell on the ground and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Shocked at the turn of events, the youth went straight to the KR Pura police station and surrendered. Netravati's family has been living in a rented house in KR Pura area for the last 30 years.

DCP Sivakumar said that the incident took place around 7 to 8 am today. "Netravati was killed by her own son with an iron rod. The accused is a minor. We have taken him into custody and interrogating him,'' Sivakumar said.