Muzaffarpur (Bihar): In an unfortunate incident, a man killed his parents in the wee hours of Saturday in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The incident took place in Jafarpur Khutahi village of Paru police station area. The people of the village are horrified by the murder. The villagers alleged that the accused first beat up his parents and then killed them by cutting them with a sharp object. The accused even tried to kill his sister Jyoti, who had a narrow escape.

According to the information, youth Ajay Sahni brutally murdered his father Shambhu Sahni and mother and was trying to kill his sister Jyoti, too, but she somehow managed to escape from his clutches. Jyoti raised alarm as soon as she came out of the house. On hearing her screams, the villagers gathered and locked the accused in the house and informed the police.

The villagers stated that the accused Ajay Sahni is said to be mentally deranged. Earlier, too, he was involved in such things. But, no one had ever imagined him to have taken such a dreadful step. Paru police station in-charge said, "They received from the villagers about the murder of parents by a son. The police team has left for the crime scene."

