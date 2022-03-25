Purnea(Bihar): In an unfortunate incident, the son fired bullets at his father in Purnea, Bihar after which his father died on the spot. The incident took place in Kawaiyalgaon of Vishanpur Panchayat of the Dhamdaha police station area. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police reached the spot and took the body into their possession, and sent it for post-mortem. Investigation of the case is underway, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Arvind Mandal, a resident of Kawaiya village. According to eyewitnesses, when the incident took place, Arvind Mandal had left for Bhawanipur from his house. During this, two people on a bike stopped near him and fired 6 bullets at a short distance due to which, he died on the spot. After the information, the police reached the spot.

According to the police, the reason for the murder is said to be a land dispute. Regarding the incident, Savitri Devi, the wife of the deceased, stated that "my husband Arvind Mandal was murdered by my son Ranjit Mandal. My husband had a total of 12 acres of land, out of which we gave 5 acres to our daughter. My son often used to fight with his father regarding this matter. He was angry because we gave the land to our daughter and in sheer jealousy, he killed his father."