Jaismine Lamboria Qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 in Women's 57 KG

Bangkok: National champion Jaismine Lamboria has secured her spot for Paris Olympics 2024 with a comprehensive victory against Marine Camara of Mali in the lop-sided quarterfinals of the 2nd World Qualification Tournament here on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Amit Panghal booked his ticket to the Paris Olympics in the men's 51kg weight category after beating Chinese pugilist 5:0 in the quarterfinals. With the victory, the 2019 world championship silver medallist Panghal became the second Indian male pugilist to seal a Paris berth after Nishant Dev (71 kg). Panghal had only one shot at making the Paris Olympics and the 2018 Asian Games champion made the most of his opportunity.

Jaismine, who dropped down from 60 kg, then reclaimed the women's 57 kg quota for the country, which India had to surrender after holder Parveen Hooda was suspended for whereabouts failure last month. Jaismine out-punched Marine Camara of Mali in a rather lop-sided quarterfinals.

The duo joined the three women's boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Sai Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), who had confirmed their berths by winning bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Games.

India had sent a 10-member contingent to Bangkok, which included seven men and three women boxers. Nishant Dev became the first Indian male boxer to earn qualification in the 71kg category when he defeated Moldova’s Vasile Cebotari in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Jaismine justified the selectors decision to field her in 57kg instead of her regular 60kg weight category, where she was a reserve for this event, by dominating all three rounds against Camara.

However, it was a disappointing end for Sachin Siwach in the final bout for the Indian contingent as he went down 0:5 against Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seiitbek Uul in the third place play-off of the men’s 57kg category to decide the quota spot.