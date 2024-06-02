ETV Bharat / sports

Jaismine Lamboria Qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 in Women's 57 KG

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

After Amit Panghal and Nishant Dev, Jaismine Lamboria has booked the ticket to 2024 Paris Olympics by emerging triumphant against Mali's Marine Camara in the quarterfinal clash of the 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok in Thailand on Sunday.

After Amit Panghal and Nishant Dev, Jaismine Lamboria has booked the ticket to 2024 Paris Olympics by emerging triumphant against Mali's Marine Camara in the quarterfinal clash of the 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok in Thailand on Sunday.
Jaismine Lamboria (File photo: BFI Media)

Bangkok: National champion Jaismine Lamboria has secured her spot for Paris Olympics 2024 with a comprehensive victory against Marine Camara of Mali in the lop-sided quarterfinals of the 2nd World Qualification Tournament here on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Amit Panghal booked his ticket to the Paris Olympics in the men's 51kg weight category after beating Chinese pugilist 5:0 in the quarterfinals. With the victory, the 2019 world championship silver medallist Panghal became the second Indian male pugilist to seal a Paris berth after Nishant Dev (71 kg). Panghal had only one shot at making the Paris Olympics and the 2018 Asian Games champion made the most of his opportunity.

Jaismine, who dropped down from 60 kg, then reclaimed the women's 57 kg quota for the country, which India had to surrender after holder Parveen Hooda was suspended for whereabouts failure last month. Jaismine out-punched Marine Camara of Mali in a rather lop-sided quarterfinals.

The duo joined the three women's boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Sai Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), who had confirmed their berths by winning bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Games.

India had sent a 10-member contingent to Bangkok, which included seven men and three women boxers. Nishant Dev became the first Indian male boxer to earn qualification in the 71kg category when he defeated Moldova’s Vasile Cebotari in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Jaismine justified the selectors decision to field her in 57kg instead of her regular 60kg weight category, where she was a reserve for this event, by dominating all three rounds against Camara.

However, it was a disappointing end for Sachin Siwach in the final bout for the Indian contingent as he went down 0:5 against Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seiitbek Uul in the third place play-off of the men’s 57kg category to decide the quota spot.

Read More

  1. Boxing World Qualifiers: Jaismine Just a Win Away From Paris Berth
  2. Boxer Amit Panghal Qualifies for Paris Olympics

TAGGED:

JAISMINE LAMBORIAPARIS OLYMPICS QUOTA2ND WORLD QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENTAMIT PANGHALPARIS OLYMPICS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.