16-Yr-Old Risks Life, Saves 2 Kids Trapped in Fire in Uttar Pradesh

Meerut: A 16-year-old boy risked his own life to rescue two children, who were trapped in fire that broke out in his father's vehicle repairing factory in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Sunday.

Adnan (16), a resident of New Mohanpuri in Hapur area of Meerut is being lauded for his quick thinking and bravery. He is a class 10 class student of Vidya Mandir School in Shastri Nagar.

His father, Mohammad Asif runs a factory on Hapur Road PVS. On Sunday, fire broke out in the factory. After hearing about the fire, Asif entrusted his 16-year-old son to remove the vehicles that were parked there so as to prevent further damage.

When Adnan reached the spot, he saw two children trapped in the fire that had spread to the nearby slum. Instead of attending to the vehicles of his father's factory, Adnan immediately turned his attention to save these children.

It is being told that while driving out the vehicles from the factory, Adnan heard the screams of a woman and two children. He saw that the children were inside a slum behind the factory. Adnan left the vehicles and ran to the slum. Ignoring the flames, Adnan barged into the room and pulled out the two kids.

Seeing her children safe, the woman thanked Adnan. However, by that time, his father's factory was badly damaged due to fire.

Adnan's father said that four buses had arrived at his factory for repair and the work was almost completed but all were badly burnt due to the fire leading to which, he has incurred a loss of about Rs 2.50 crore. Despite the losses, Asif praised his son for his bravery saying nothing is greater than humanity.