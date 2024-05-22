11 Chardham Yatris Injured in Cab-Trolley Head on Collision in Uttarakhand

Srinagar: At least 11 pilgrims on way to Chardham Yatra 2024 in Uttarakhand, at least 11 pilgrims were injured after the cab they were traveling in collided head on with a trolley in Uttarakhand's Srinagar during the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

The accident took place at around 5.30 am today morning at Baghwan along the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway. An officials said that the trolley bearing registration number PB13BR4640 was plying at high speed from Rishikesh towards Srinagar when it collided head on with the Tata Sumo bearing registration number UA07M5229 going from Srinagar to Rishikesh in front of Akanksha Hotel in Baghwan. Eleven people were injured in the collision between trolley and Sumo.

All the injured have been admitted to Srikot Hospital where their condition is said to be stable. The collision was so powerful that the front part of the trolley was wrecked. As soon as the accident happened in front of the hotel, locals rushed to the spot to help the injured. The police were immediately informed about the accident after which Kirtinagar police immediately evacuated the injured from the Sumo and sent them to Srikot Hospital Srinagar with the help of 108 ambulance.

The injured have been identified as Ajay, 47, son of Lekhumal, resident of village Juna, Old Ward, Ahmedabad, his daughter Sonia, 17, wife Kajal, 22, son Mohit, Priya 21, wife of Arun, a resident of Delhi, their daughter UB, 3, Arun, 37, a resident of Delhi, Ekant Rathore, 25, son of Rampal Rathore, resident of Ghaziabad, Jitendra, 24, son of Hansi Lal, a resident Mathura, Rohit, 23, son of Kalicharan and driver Samuel Masih, 25, son of Surjit Masih, a resident of Gumaniwala Rishikesh.

The trolley driver has been identified as Hari Narayan, 31, son of Ram Lakhan, a resident of village Ijura Khurd, police station Sultanpur Ghosh district Fatehpur Uttar Pradesh. Kotwal Kirtinagar Devraj Sharma said that the cause of the accident is being investigated.