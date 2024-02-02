West Indies reward Shamar Joseph International retainer contract

Hyderabad: Cricket West Indies has announced that pacer Shamar Joseph has received an upgrade from his current Franchise contract to an International retainer contract.

The decision was made after Joseph produced a magical spell in the second innings of the second Test as the Windies stunned Australia in Brisbane by eight runs to register their first victory Down Under since 1997, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated.

Joseph cleaned up Josh Hazlewood to help West Indies beat Australia by eight runs in an edge-of-a-seat thriller as the Fortress GABBA was breached once again.

Courtesy of their win, the West Indies levelled the two-match series 1-1.

On the fourth day of the second Test, Joseph’s participation in the match was in serious doubt after a searing yorker from Mitchell Starc struck his toe in the third innings and forced him to retire hurt. However, his fighting spirit helped him play through the pain and bowl a match-winning spell for the Caribbean side.

Chasing 216, Australia were cruising to victory when the 24-year-old came in and delivered a scintillating spell of 7/68 while bowling 12 overs on the trot.

Joseph clinched both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards, earning high praise from Pat Cummins, who hailed the youngster as a 'superstar.'

The journey of Joseph, who was a security guard, before he decided to pursue his dreams and become a cricketer is an inspiration to many.