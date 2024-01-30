Loading...

U-19 World Cup 2024: India Kick Off Super Six Campaign with Mammoth 214-run Victory

Indian U-19 team registered victory against New Zealand on Tuesday in the first game of the Super Six stage scoring a win over opposition by a margin of 214 runs.

Indian U-19 team registered victory against New Zealand on Tuesday in the first game of the Super Six stage. India U-19 thrashed their opponents by 214 runs. Musheer Khan shone with the willow scoring 131 runs while left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey grabbed four wickets to bundle out the opposition for 81.

Bloemfontein (South Africa): The Indian Under-19 side started their Super Six campaign with a 214-run victory over New Zealand thanks to a clinical display in all departments.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl. India lost the wicket of opener Arshin Kulkarni early as Zac Cumming got rid of him. However, opener Adarsh Singh and one-down Musheer Khan joined hands after that to forge an alliance of 77 runs for the second wicket.

The former was dismissed on 52 but India U19 skipper Uday Saharan stitched a 87-run stand with Musheer for the third wicket. Saharan scored 34 runs. Musheer anchored the innings, despite the regular fall of wickets, with a knock of 131 off 126 balls. The right-handed batter slammed 13 boundaries and three maximum as he toyed with a listless New Zealand U-19 attack.

His knock helped India u-19 post 295 for 8 on the board. New Zealand never looked comfortable while chasing a tough target and they started losing wickets right from the start.

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey (4 for 19) was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets while left-arm spinner Musheer Khan (2 for 10) and right-arm pacer Raj Limbani (2 for 17) picked a couple of wickets each. New Zealand's innings involved four ducks, three single-digit scores and only four double-digit scores. As a result, they were bundled out on a total of 81 runs and India won by a whopping 214 runs.

India U-19 next takes on Nepal U-19 in a Super Six game on Friday, February 2 here.

