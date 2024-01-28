India record resounding 201-run win over USA in U19 World Cup

Bloemfontein (South Africa): India made knockouts of the ongoing U19 World Cup after defeating the United States by 201 runs in their last league group stage game here on Sunday. India thus remained unbeaten in the Group stage with earlier wins against Bangladesh and Ireland.

India rode on opener Arshin Kulkarni's 108 off 118 balls to post a challenging 326 for 5 on the board. One down Musheer Khan continued his sublime form and hit a 76-ball 73 and rallied the Indian U19 innings with Arshin, whose knock was laced with eight boundaries and three sixes.

India opener Adarsh Singh had fallen cheaply for 25 but then Arshin and Musheer joined forces and took on a pedestrian US attack with utter disdain. The duo forged a 155-run stand for the second wicket. It was due to their stand that India went past the 200-run mark. After Musheer was dismissed, skipper Uday Saharan (35), Priyanshu Moliya (27 not out) played perfect second fiddle to Arshin, who took the onus of scoring after Musheer's departure.

Sachin Dhas's 20 off 16 balls and wicket-keeper A Avanish's unbeaten 12 helped India go past the 325-run mark. The US chase never got going and they could manage to post only 125 for 8 on the board as it was a comprehensive and dominant performance by India, who are always the favourites to win the coveted Trophy. For India, Naman Tiwari was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with fine figures of 4 for 20.

Arshin Kulkarni, who was awarded the Player of the Match award, described the moment as a special one for him and his parents, who were watching from the stands. "A really big moment to score a hundred in front of them. The ball tends to move in the air and off the surface earlier in the morning, hence it becomes difficult for the openers. Things get easier as the day goes on. My favourite shot was the sweep shot (six over deep square leg) against the pacer," added Arshin, who idolises South Africa great Jacques Kallis. India U19 will now take on New Zealand U19 in their first Super Six game at the same venue on January 30.