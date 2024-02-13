Shanto named Bangladesh captain for all three formats

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been appointed as the skipper of the Bangladesh Cricket team in all formats replacing Shakib Al Hasan who was recently diagnosed with a retinal condition. Shanto's first major assignment will be T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.

Hyderabad/Dhaka: Bangladesh have named Najmul Hossain Shanto as their new captain for all three formats.

Najmul Hossain Shanto's first major assignment will be the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies later this year. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said that the new captain has been handed over the reins for a year. Shanto was impressive as captain in the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which Bangladesh drew 1-1 at home in November-December 2023.

"We have decided to appoint Najmul Hossain Shanto across all formats. He will serve the national team as skipper this year," Nazmul told reporters following the meeting.

"I have talked to Shakib. His eye issue is still causing problems. There is some uncertainty regarding his participation in Sri Lanka. The World Cup is very near. So we didn't want to take any chance."

He was also the captain during the away tour against New Zealand, where Bangladesh managed to win a game each in the ODI and T20I series. In his short stint as skipper, Shanto has three wins from 11 matches. Shanto replaces star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was captain in the white-ball formats for Bangladesh.

Shakib was recently diagnosed with a retinal condition, though the Bangladesh Cricket Board statement said that the medical team was confident of managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board also announced the appointment of Gazi Ashraf Hossain as the new chief selector.

