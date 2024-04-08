Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Second CSK Player to Take 100 Catches in IPL

Hyderabad: Ravindra Jadeja became the second Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player to complete 100 catches in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved this feat during the clash between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) of the 17th season of the IPL at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday.

Jadeja also became the fourth Indian and overall fifth cricketer to achieve the remarkable milestone list led by former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli with 110 catches, followed by former CSK player Suresh Raina (109), Kieron Pollard (103) and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (100).

The flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja achieved the landmark in his 231th game. Before this clash, he was jointly placed at the fifth spot with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan with 98 catches under their names. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker for the franchise after former all-rounder and current bowling coach of CSK Dwayne Bravo (154). Currently, the left-arm spinner has 135 wickets under his belt for CSK.

The 35-year-old is the eighth and third active cricketer to score most runs for the franchise in T20 matches. He amassed 1870 runs in 128 innings at a strike rate of 136.89 which includes a couple of fifties. He also holds the record of remaining unbeaten on 58 occasions, second most for CSK after former skipper MS Dhoni (88).

In the IPL 2022, CSK offered captaincy to the left-arm batter as Dhoni stepped down from the leadership. However, Jadeja couldn't handle such a responsibility properly as CSK saw a disappointing start to the season as they lost four games out of the first five matches. But then, Jadeja was dropped from the playing XI stating injury concerns.