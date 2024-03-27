IPL 2024: Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes CSK's seventh highest run-getter

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad overtook all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday to become the franchise's seventh-highest run-getter in its history. Gaikwad accomplished this upward movement in charts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Gujarat Titans at Chepauk Stadium.

In the match, the batter scored 46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 127.78.

In 54 IPL matches for CSK, Gaikwad has scored 1,858 runs at an average of 38.70 and a strike rate of 134.93. In 53 innings, he has scored a century and 14 fifties. His best score is 101*.

In 174 matches for CSK, Jadeja has scored 1,818 runs at an average of 25.97 at a strike rate of 137.1, with two half-centuries. His best score is 62*.

The top run-scorer for CSK is former batter Suresh Raina. The southpaw scored 5,529 runs at an average of 33.10 and a strike rate of 138.91, with two centuries and 38 fifties in 195 innings played across 200 matches. His best score is 109*.

Other top-run getters for CSK include former skipper and five-time IPL champion MS Dhoni (4,957 runs in 246 matches at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of 137.80, with 23 fifties) and Faf Du Plessis (2,932 runs in 100 matches at an average of 34.90 and a strike rate of 132.07, with 21 fifties).

Coming into the match, GT put CSK to bat first. Fiery knocks from Rachin Ravindra (46 in 20 balls, with six fours and three sixes), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six) and Shivam Dube (51 in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes) took CSK to 206/6 in 20 overs. Rashid Khan (2/49) and Spencer Johnson (1/35) were the best bowlers for GT.

In the run-chase, GT kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sai Sudharsan (37 in 31 balls, with three fours), Wriddhiman Saha (21 in 17 balls, with four boundaries) and David Miller (21 in 16 balls, with three fours) tried to put up a fight, but it was just not enough. GT was restricted to 143/8 and lost by 63 runs.

Tushar Deshpande (2/21), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/30) were the top bowlers for CSK. Dube took home the 'Player of the Match' award.