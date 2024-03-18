Mumbai Indians Name Luke Wood as Replacement for Injured Jason Behrendorff

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have roped in Like Wood as a replacement for injured Jason Behrendorff for the 2024 season.

Mumbai/Hyderabad: Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians on Monday named Luke Wood as a replacement for injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming season of the cash-rich coveted league. The IPL begins at the M Chidambaram Stadium popularly known as Chepauk in Chennai with a clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Mumbai Indians (MI) name Luke Wood as a replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," an official statement issued by the IPL stated. A left-arm speedster Wood has played 5 T20s for England in addition to two ODIs and has eight wickets to his credit. Wood will join the Hardik Pandya-led and Mark Boucher-coached side, for Rs 50 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the five-time champions, have begun preparations for this season and a candid Hardik Pandya said it was a surreal feeling for him to return to Mumbai Indians. Wood's inclusion has only bolstered the Mumbai Indians pace attack, which is spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah. Former Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga will be the go-to man for Wood, who will be keen to at the Wankhede Stadium, MI's home ground. The 33-year-old Jason Behrendorff is also a left-arm pacer and has represented Australia in T20Is.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, according to their head coach, is awaiting a fitness update on batter Suryakumar Yadav.

