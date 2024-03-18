'Will Be Bowling in IPL, Rohit Will Help in Leading the Side': Hardik Pandya

Mumbai(Maharashtra): Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya on Monday revealed that he would be bowling in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 22.

"First of all, I have been bowling a bit, I will be bowling in the upcoming season as well," said Hardik, who was flanked by Mumbai Indians head coach and former South Africa player Mark Boucher.

"I have no issues with my body, last two months there was no cricket played, technically I was there months out," added Hardik.

Hardik sustained an injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup and has since been ruled out of competitive cricket. He recently played in the DY Patil T20 Cup when he made a comeback to competitive cricket.

Hardik made a comeback to Mumbai Indians and was appointed as the captain of the Mumbai Indians replacing Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise for five titles. The all-rounder from Baroda also said it was a surreal feeling to be back at Mumbai Indians, the place where he started his career.

"First of all, it is good to be back, it is a surreal feeling for me. Knowing that my whole life changed after I made my debut in 2015 and (I am) playing at my favourite ground (Wankhede Stadium)," added Hardik.

Hardik also said that Rohit will help in his role as a captain. "First of all, it won't be different, he is going to be there, he is going to help me. He (Rohit) is going to have (hand) on my shoulder," he added.

Quizzed if he had a chat with Rohit, Hardik quipped, "Yes and no, once he comes (to the MI camp), will have a chat (with Rohit)."

According to Hardik, his injury in the World Cup was freakish. "My injury in the World Cup was a freak injury, we pushed 10 days, I kind of triggered and my injury became longer," he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher said that the team management was waiting for an update on batter Suryakumar Yadav.