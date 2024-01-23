Maxwell is little embarrassed by whole thing, admits manager Ben Tipett

Adelaide: Glenn Maxwell's manager Ben Tipett has revealed that the cricketer is a little embarrassed by what happened recently in a pub in Adelaide and also stated that he is not under any investigation by Cricket Australia(CA).

The Australian all-rounder has been subject of media attention recently after an incident in the Adelaide Pub. He was attending a performance by former Aussie cricketer Brett Lee's band 'Six and Out' at the Governor Hindmarsh hotel. Reportedly, he lost consciousness backstage after the performance and there was a need for medical attention. Maxwell was then taken to hospital by an ambulance and the incident became a point of discussion in the cricket world soon after.

Also, there were media reports that he was under investigation by Cricket Australia (CA) after the incident. However, Maxwell's manager Ben Tipett has denied such claims and also stated that he is a little embarrassed by the whole incident.

"Glenn is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. He was a bit sore and sorry on Saturday, but he's back in Melbourne and resumed training yesterday. He's not under investigation by Cricket Australia," Maxwell's manager Ben Tippett said as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

The 35-year old was dropped from the Test series against West Indies and the move triggered the discussion that the pub incident was the root cause of the move. Trashing such theories, CA chief executive Nick Hockley said that the Australian lower order batter was due to be rested and that 'the incident' has nothing to do with the decision.

"He was always due to be rested. He's got some rehab that needs to be done around the one-day series so that is unrelated. As it relates to some of the reports we're just getting to the bottom of this and it's too early to speculate," CA's chief executive Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by 2GB.