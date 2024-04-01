IPL 2024 | RR vs MI Live: Rajasthan Royals Thrash Mumbai Indians by Six Wickets

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals put up an all-round show as they defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in an one-sided contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium on Monday.
The Hardik Pandya-led side was restricted to 125 for 9 after being put into bat as the Rajasthan Royals bowlers put up a disciplined show. Then young Riyan Parag, who scored an unbeaten 54 off just 39 balls, anchored the chase, as the visitors romped home with 4.3 overs to spare.
Riyan Parag finished the game in style and also is the joint leading scorer of the tournament along with Virat Kohli.
While Rajasthan recorded their third win on the top and jumped to the top of the points table, it was the third successive loss for Mumbai Indians, who are languishing at the bottom of the table.
Live Updates Starts From Here
- Over 15.3 (127/4)
- Riyan Parag finished the game in style by smashing two successive sixes and a boundary, which came off a top-edge as Rajasthan Royals continued its winning streak. In a low scoring game, Riyan Parag (54 not out) sealed the deal for his side.
- Over 15 (MI 101/4)
It has become formality now for RR to finish things off. Just 15 runs needed in the last five overs to clinch a victory for RR. Parag has been exceptional so far and debutant Shubham Dubey playing his part as well. An Expensive over from, Chawla 10 runs came off it.
- Over 14 (MI 101/4)
Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the second consecutive. He has been brilliant with the ball in the tournament so far, but haven't got that much wicket as team are not taking on him instead giving him a respect and smashing all other bowlers. Seven runs came off the over including boundary. Bumrah finished his spell with zero wickets for 26 runs in four overs.
- Over 13 (MI 94/4)
Akash Madhwal has been a pick of the bowlers for MI so far in the match. He has picked up three crucial wickets in the match and has given only 17 runs. He finished his spell with three wickets off 20 runs. The over went well as he had picked a wicket of R Ashwin and had given only two singles in the first five deliveries, but Shubham Dubey, the impact player, played a beautiful drive through the gap of covers for a four. RR need 32 runs off the last seven overs now.
- Over 12 (MI 88/3)
Again a good over from the experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, just four singles came from it. The required run rate is under five now as they need only 39 runs off the last 8 overs.
- Over 11 (MI 84/3)
Another Expensive over from Gerald Coetzee. Hardik Pandya should have bowled Hardik Pandya his final over when only two runs had come off his third over. Keeping him till the end means nothing; they fail to take the game deep, but at the moment it doesn't seem that any bowler will take a wicket here.
- Over 10 (MI 73/3)
A good first over for Piyush Chawla, but being economical will not work for MI today. They need to get a wicket here to keep themselves alive in the contest. Five runs came from the over.
- Over 9 (MI 68/3)
Another decent over for RR, eight runs came from it. Only thing which can help MI to stay in the game is wicket. They need to keep taking wickets and avoid extras if they want to make a game out of it. RR need 58 off 66 balls to win this match now.
- Over 8 (MI 60/3)
Gerald Coetzee came into the attack for the first time in the match and Riyan Parag took him under remand, smashing back-to-back boundaries, first with an uppercut and then with the pull shot. A much-needed over for RR to release some pressure which was built on them with the wickets of Samson and Buttler. 10 runs came off it. RR need more 66 runs in 72 balls to win this encounter while Mumbai would be eyeing for more seven wickets.
- Over 7 (MI 50/3)
Astonishing comeback from Akash Madhwal in the playing XI this. He has picked up a couple of wickets in his first two overs and has conceded only six runs so far. Wickets are starting to tumble for RR as well. This time it's Joss Buttler, who pulled one straight into the hands of a square-leg fielder.
- Over 6 (MI 44/2)
Jasprit Bumrah continued from the end and hit the right line and lengths, forcing the batter to play each delivery. Just two runs came from the over as well. Rajasthan Royals finished the powerplay with 46/2 on the board, much better than MI.
- Over 5 (MI 44/2)
A brilliant over from Akash Madhwal, he picked a wicket of Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who departed for 12 off 10 balls and conceded only three runs. RR need a partnership here, they cannot afford to lose wickets at regular intervals like MI in the first innings.
- Over 4 (MI 41/1)
An Expensive over from Jasprit Bumrah, 11 runs came off the over as Rajasthan Royals cruised towards the target. Samson and Buttler both hit a boundary each in the over.
- Over 3 (MI 30/1)
Rajasthan Royals bounce back after losing Jaiswal early with a couple of fours from Buttler and Samson. Mumbai Indians need wickets and they need them early.
- Over 1 (MI 10/1)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 10 (6) was caught by Tim David and bowled by Kwena Maphaka. RR lost their opener early in the innings after he scored 10 runs from the first five.
END OF MUMBAI INDIANS INNINGS:
- Over 20 (MI 125/9)
Bumrah scored a boundary and both the batters took four singles and a double to finish Mumbai's innings. Bumrah and Madhwal remained unbeaten scoring 8 and 4 runs respectively. MI posted a 126-run target against the formidable Rajasthan Royals batting lineup.
- Over 19 (MI 115/9)
Nandre Burger came into the attack and picked the wicket of Tim David. It's definitely not a day for Mumbai Indians players. Despite that fifty partnership between Hardik Pandya and Tilak Verma, Mumbai weren't able to make a comeback in the game. RR bowlers have done an exceptional job in restricting them to freeing their arms and taking wickets at regular intervals. You will not see many famous faces in the RR side, but they will still perform as a unit which makes them strong contenders to reach the playoffs. Just a single came from the over.
- Over 18 (MI 114/8)
Still, it's not Tim David, who is playing shots, but it's Bumrah, who has tried to slog every ball he faced. Another economical over from Avesh Khan. Tim David needs to hit some big shots to take Mumbai past the 130-run mark. Just two singles came from the over again.
- Over 17 (MI 112/8)
And when MI were looking good to go, they lost another wicket. This time it was Gerald Coetzee as Chahal picked his third wicket of the match. Jasprit Bumrah has come into bat at number nine. Tim David has no options now to hit some boundaries with just two wickets in hand. David doesn't get the strike in the over. Just one run came from the over.
- Over 16 (MI 111/7)
Trent Boult came into the attack to bowl his final over and Tim David welcomed him with a boundary towards square leg. Boult then came around the wicket to the right-hander and didn't let the batters free their arms. He finished his spell with three wickets off 22 runs.
- Over 15 (MI 102/7)
Ravichandran Ashwin came into the attack to bowl his final over of the match and conceded only five runs off it. 100-up for Mumbai Indians as well. It will be interesting to see when these two will start to hit some boundaries now.
- Over 14 (MI 97/7)
RR bowlers have been exceptional today and this wicket is a testament to it. Chahal deceived Tilak Verma on the front foot with a googly, who didn't read it and then tried to cover it up with a cut shot and ended up giving a dolly to Ravichandran Ashwin at short mid-wicket. Just two singles came from the over. Mumbai have lost wickets at regular intervals which has made it really hard to make a comeback in the contest with the bat. However, with Tim David and Gerald Coetzee in the middle, MI would be expecting a score near the 150- 150-run mark to have something to defend in bowling.
- Over 13 (MI 95/6)
A decent from the right-arm off-spinner, just six runs came from the over of R Ashwin. Both the batters are not taking any risks at the moment as they are aware that they don't have recognised batter behind and plenty of overs are still remaining in the innings. They can afford to wait for two more overs to start hitting the ball.
- Over 12 (MI 89/6)
Sanju Samson has made another change in the bowling as Avesh Khan came into the attack. Avesh picked a wicket on the second ball of the over with a superb catch from Shimron Hetmyer at point. He took a blinder to get rid of Piyush Chawla which forced MI to send their pinch hitter in the middle with nine overs remaining in the innings. Mumbai again need a partnership here as a 160-run target won't be enough for the bowlers to defend it.
- Over 11 (MI 83/5)
Despite getting a promotion in the batting, Piyush Chawla doesn't seem to be looking for big shots, instead, he looked comfortable taking singles. Since Hardik Pandya's introduction to Mumbai Indians as a skipper, we have seen some interesting decisions from the team management. Six runs came from Ashwin's second over including a wide.
- Over 10 (MI 77/5)
Yuzvendra Chahal tossed one in the air and Hardik Pandya fell to the trap. Hardik went for a big and ended up giving a simple catch to substitute fielder Rovman Powell at long-on. RR got a breakthrough at the very right time as the partnership was looking dangerous. And interestingly, Piyush Chawla has come into the middle at number seven despite having Tim David and Gerald Coetzee in the lineup. They must have given the message to go and hit some big shots to increase the scoring rate.
- Over 9 (MI 65/4)
R Ashwin, who is playing his 200th IPL game, came into the attack and Hardik Pandya smashed a boundary and took a couple of doubles to end the over with 10 runs. The partnership has also crossed the 50-run mark which came when MI were 20/4 in four overs.
- Over 8 (MI 65/4)
Change in the bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal came into the attack just after the powerplay. He bowled a decent over, but still, a boundary came from the over. Hardik Pandya has brought back the momentum in the Mumbai Indians' favour with a couple of good overs. The partnership nears the 50 run mark.
- Over 7 (MI 59/4)
Change in the bowling after an exceptional spell from both the left-arm pacers. RR are trying to pick one more wicket here to keep the MI under pressure as the ball is coming nicely on the bat. Tilak first deposited a bouncer into the stands and then Hardik Pandya showed his class, playing a late cut to get a boundary. Runs are flowing for MI now after four quick wickets. 29 runs have come from the last couple of overs.
- Over 6 (MI 46/4)
Hardik Pandya has shown some positive approach as he hit three boundaries in the over, coming down the track to counter the swing and generate the power in the shot. They need more shots like this, but they'll have to keep it in mind that they cannot afford another wicket at this point. 16 runs have came from the over.
- Over 5 (MI 30/4)
Mumbai badly need a partnership here to make a comeback in the game. Tilak Verma smacked a six over square leg over down the leg delivery, a rare one from RR bowlers today, bowled by Trent Boult. Yuzvendra Chahal just couldn't quite reach the ball to complete the catch otherwise Tilak Verma would have been walking towards the dugout.
Lowest scores at fall of 4th wickets for MI
7 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017
20 vs RR, Wankhede, 2024*
25 vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2015
- Over 4 (MI 20/4)
We are watching some exceptional bowling displays from the RR bowlers as Mumbai Indians lost their fourth wicket of the match. Nandre Burger opened up Ishan Kishan and forced him to knick one and give a simple catch to Sanju Samson behind the wickets. Mumbai Indians are reeling at 20/4 after four overs as they are off to a horrid start here at Wankhede.
- Over 3 (MI 16/3)
Mumbai Indians have lost another wicket and this time it's impact player Dewald Brevis. Nandre Burger completed the catch at wide short third-man to get rid of Brevis. Tilak Verma, who came out to bat at number five, steered one towards fine leg boundary, but Nandre Burger saved couple of runs with a exceptional on the boundary line. Mumbai Indians batters need to build a partnership.
- Over 2 (MI 13/2)
We have a replacement in the Mumbai Indians squad as they have introduced Dewald Brevis in the place of Naman Dhir. Nandre Burger bowled the second over and Ishan Kishan welcomed him with a six on a pick-up shot over square leg. Sanju Samson had a very difficult chance down the leg side against Ishan Kishan, but he couldn't get his hand on it as the ball raced away to the boundary. Expensive second over for RR after getting a brilliant start in the first over.
- Over 1 (MI 1/2)
Trent Boult gave a huge breakthrough for RR as picked up a wicket of dangerous Rohit Sharma on the first ball he faced today and then trapped youngster Naman Dhir in front of the stumps. Boult did the same for which he is known for, picking two wickets in the first over. Mumbai Indians are in huge trouble here. Just a single came from the over.
- Hardik Pandya booed at Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was booed by the fans at Wankhede Stadium when his name was called out before the toss which led to Sanjay Manjrekar, who was conducting the toss, to call for the crowd to 'behave.' "MI captain Hardik Pandya. Big round of applause, ladies and gentlemen," Manjarekar said at the toss.
- Update
Nandre Burger replaced an injured Sandeep Sharma in the playing XI.
- Substitutes
Rajasthan Royals: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq
Mumbai Indians: Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani
- Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka
- Toss
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians.
Read More