IPL 2024 | RR vs MI Live: Rajasthan Royals Thrash Mumbai Indians by Six Wickets

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals put up an all-round show as they defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in an one-sided contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium on Monday.

The Hardik Pandya-led side was restricted to 125 for 9 after being put into bat as the Rajasthan Royals bowlers put up a disciplined show. Then young Riyan Parag, who scored an unbeaten 54 off just 39 balls, anchored the chase, as the visitors romped home with 4.3 overs to spare.

Riyan Parag finished the game in style and also is the joint leading scorer of the tournament along with Virat Kohli.

While Rajasthan recorded their third win on the top and jumped to the top of the points table, it was the third successive loss for Mumbai Indians, who are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Live Updates Starts From Here

Over 15.3 (127/4)

Riyan Parag finished the game in style by smashing two successive sixes and a boundary, which came off a top-edge as Rajasthan Royals continued its winning streak. In a low scoring game, Riyan Parag (54 not out) sealed the deal for his side.

Over 15 (MI 101/4)

It has become formality now for RR to finish things off. Just 15 runs needed in the last five overs to clinch a victory for RR. Parag has been exceptional so far and debutant Shubham Dubey playing his part as well. An Expensive over from, Chawla 10 runs came off it.

Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the second consecutive. He has been brilliant with the ball in the tournament so far, but haven't got that much wicket as team are not taking on him instead giving him a respect and smashing all other bowlers. Seven runs came off the over including boundary. Bumrah finished his spell with zero wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

Akash Madhwal has been a pick of the bowlers for MI so far in the match. He has picked up three crucial wickets in the match and has given only 17 runs. He finished his spell with three wickets off 20 runs. The over went well as he had picked a wicket of R Ashwin and had given only two singles in the first five deliveries, but Shubham Dubey, the impact player, played a beautiful drive through the gap of covers for a four. RR need 32 runs off the last seven overs now.

Again a good over from the experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, just four singles came from it. The required run rate is under five now as they need only 39 runs off the last 8 overs.

Another Expensive over from Gerald Coetzee. Hardik Pandya should have bowled Hardik Pandya his final over when only two runs had come off his third over. Keeping him till the end means nothing; they fail to take the game deep, but at the moment it doesn't seem that any bowler will take a wicket here.

A good first over for Piyush Chawla, but being economical will not work for MI today. They need to get a wicket here to keep themselves alive in the contest. Five runs came from the over.

Another decent over for RR, eight runs came from it. Only thing which can help MI to stay in the game is wicket. They need to keep taking wickets and avoid extras if they want to make a game out of it. RR need 58 off 66 balls to win this match now.

Gerald Coetzee came into the attack for the first time in the match and Riyan Parag took him under remand, smashing back-to-back boundaries, first with an uppercut and then with the pull shot. A much-needed over for RR to release some pressure which was built on them with the wickets of Samson and Buttler. 10 runs came off it. RR need more 66 runs in 72 balls to win this encounter while Mumbai would be eyeing for more seven wickets.

Astonishing comeback from Akash Madhwal in the playing XI this. He has picked up a couple of wickets in his first two overs and has conceded only six runs so far. Wickets are starting to tumble for RR as well. This time it's Joss Buttler, who pulled one straight into the hands of a square-leg fielder.

Jasprit Bumrah continued from the end and hit the right line and lengths, forcing the batter to play each delivery. Just two runs came from the over as well. Rajasthan Royals finished the powerplay with 46/2 on the board, much better than MI.

A brilliant over from Akash Madhwal, he picked a wicket of Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who departed for 12 off 10 balls and conceded only three runs. RR need a partnership here, they cannot afford to lose wickets at regular intervals like MI in the first innings.

An Expensive over from Jasprit Bumrah, 11 runs came off the over as Rajasthan Royals cruised towards the target. Samson and Buttler both hit a boundary each in the over.

Rajasthan Royals bounce back after losing Jaiswal early with a couple of fours from Buttler and Samson. Mumbai Indians need wickets and they need them early.

Yashasvi Jaiswal 10 (6) was caught by Tim David and bowled by Kwena Maphaka. RR lost their opener early in the innings after he scored 10 runs from the first five.

END OF MUMBAI INDIANS INNINGS: