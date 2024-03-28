IPL 2024| RR vs DC Live: Rajasthan Royals Thrash Delhi Capitals by 12 runs

Jaipur: Young Riyan Parag showed why he is considered a precocious talent as he struck a stunning 84 not out off 45 balls to set up a 12-run win for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, RR were reduced to 36 for 3 in the eighth over but the 22-year-old Parag single-handedly took the home side to 185 for 5 with a magnificent unbeaten knock studded with seven fours and six sixes. Parag, who was promoted to number 4 by the team management this season and made 43 in the previous match, took 25 runs off veteran South African pacer Anrich Nortje with scores of 4, 4, 6, 4, 6, 1 in the final over to hit his highest T20 score.

Chasing 186 for a win, DC could only manage 173 for 5 in 20 overs though South African youngster Tristan Stubbs (44 not out off 23 balls) kept them in the hunt till the final over from which they needed 17 runs. Avesh Khan conceded just four runs to help RR win their second consecutive match.

With this victory of Rajasthan Royals, this season has witnessed home teams winning all nine matches played in the competition so far.

Avesh Khan bowled an brilliant final over under pressure and conceded only four runs when DC needed 17 off the last over. He executed the perfect yorkers and slow deliveries to restrict Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel from freeing their arms. RR have secured their second consecutive win of the ongoing IPL season while DC will have review their strategy and their playing XI combination ahead of their third clash. So, Sanju Samson-led side has emerged victorious against DC by 12 runs.

Sandeep Sharma bowled his final over of the match and Stubbs hit him for a maximum over long-on and then smashed one boundary over covers to start the over. Tristan Stubbs has created a healthy chancer for DC to win their first clash of the season. However, Sandeep Sharma excuted the wide yorker ball exceptionally well on other deliveries as 14 runs came off the over. DC need 17 off last over now.

Another change in the bowling, Avesh Khan bowling his third over of the match now as he replaced Chahal despite taking a wicket in his last over. He bowled a decent 18th over, conceding a boundary on the first ball from the edge of the bat towards third-man he has given only nine runs. The chase is on for DC here, will they be able to pull of a miracle? DC need 31 off 12 balls.

Change in the bowling, Ravinchandran Ashwin came into the attack. Stubbs got a lifeline on the fourth ball as Trent Boult misjudged the ball and dropped him at mid-wicket boundary. He then hammered couple of sixes on the final two deliveries of the over. Expensive over from the experienced off-spinner, 19 runs came from this over as well. Do we have a twist in the match here?

Yuzvendra Chahal brought RR back in the game with couple of crucial wickets in back-to-back overs. He first removed DC skipper Rishabh Pant and then sent impact player Abhishek Porel back to the pavilion. RR bowlers continue to bowl wider line deliveries, forcing the batters to play towards the offside. Chahal concedes only five singles in the over. DC now need 56 off last four overs.

Stubbs smacked one through the offside for a boundary on the first ball of the over. But then Sandeep Sharma came little closer to the batter and shorten the length little bit and bowled some off-cutter deliveries. Still a good over for Delhi Capitals, 11 runs came from it.

Yuzvendra Chahal comes up with a crucial breakthrough as Rishabh Pant walks down the wicket and the spinner adjusts his line. Pant tried to play a cut but edged it instead and Samson made no mistake in grabbing the sitter. Only four runs from the over.

Only six runs from the over and the onus to up the ante will be on Pant’s shoulder with DC needing to score at a run rate of 11.57

Warner starts the over on a bright note as he slogged the delivery towards deep square leg fence. However, he took a slash at the next ball but edged the ball and is caught in the slips by Sandeep Sharma.

Sandeep Sharma is introduced into the attack and he only scores a couple of runs from the over. The right-arm pacer has been bowling impressively at the back end of the second innings and he bowls another economical over of four runs.

Pant is now getting his eye set and whacked a six over deep mid-wicket. Nine runs from the over and DC now need 97 runs from 10 overs.

A horrendous mix-up at the start of the over would have ended Warner’s stay at the crease but an awkward throw from Jaiswal saved the batter as Ashwin wasn’t able to collect it quickly on the bounce and disturb the stumps. A boundary from Pant in the over.

Warner starts the over with a couple of boundaries, one on the off-side and one on the on-side. 10 runs were scored in the over but the chase looks manageable if Warner stays in the middle till the end.

Ashwin is introduced into the attack to control the run flow and he bowls an economical over. Just Four runs of the over. 123 runs are needed from 13 overs and DC will need Warner to guide DC towards the target.

Warner continues attacking momentum with a boundary and a maximum in the sixth over and DC is now slowly raising the run rate. 12 runs from the over.

Warner is now getting into the grove as he blasted a couple of sixes from the over bowled by Boult. It was a brilliant scoop on the very first delivery of the over while the second maximum was straight down the ground. 13 runs from the over.

A game-changing over from Nandre Burger as he strikes twice in the fourth over. First, he knocked over Marsh with a short length delivery on off-side which breached the batter’s defence. On the fourth delivery, it was Ricky Bhui who was beaten all hands up against a bounce from the pacer and edged the delivery towards the wicketkeeper.

Trent Boult conceded 14 runs in the third over as David Warner hit a boundary while Mitchell Marsh hammered two fours. Delhi Capitals were cruising towards the target.

Mitchell Marsh opened his arms and struck three boundaries in the second over off Nandre Burger as Delhi Capitals collected 13 runs off the over. Mitchell Marsh took a single on the last ball and kept the strike with himself.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult conceded only two runs in the first over as Delhi Capitals openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were off to a slow start.

