IPL 2024| RR vs DC Live: Rajasthan Royals Thrash Delhi Capitals by 12 runs

Jaipur: Young Riyan Parag showed why he is considered a precocious talent as he struck a stunning 84 not out off 45 balls to set up a 12-run win for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Thursday.
Sent into bat, RR were reduced to 36 for 3 in the eighth over but the 22-year-old Parag single-handedly took the home side to 185 for 5 with a magnificent unbeaten knock studded with seven fours and six sixes. Parag, who was promoted to number 4 by the team management this season and made 43 in the previous match, took 25 runs off veteran South African pacer Anrich Nortje with scores of 4, 4, 6, 4, 6, 1 in the final over to hit his highest T20 score.
Chasing 186 for a win, DC could only manage 173 for 5 in 20 overs though South African youngster Tristan Stubbs (44 not out off 23 balls) kept them in the hunt till the final over from which they needed 17 runs. Avesh Khan conceded just four runs to help RR win their second consecutive match.
With this victory of Rajasthan Royals, this season has witnessed home teams winning all nine matches played in the competition so far.
- Over 20 (173/5)
Avesh Khan bowled an brilliant final over under pressure and conceded only four runs when DC needed 17 off the last over. He executed the perfect yorkers and slow deliveries to restrict Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel from freeing their arms. RR have secured their second consecutive win of the ongoing IPL season while DC will have review their strategy and their playing XI combination ahead of their third clash. So, Sanju Samson-led side has emerged victorious against DC by 12 runs.
- Over 19 (169/5)
Sandeep Sharma bowled his final over of the match and Stubbs hit him for a maximum over long-on and then smashed one boundary over covers to start the over. Tristan Stubbs has created a healthy chancer for DC to win their first clash of the season. However, Sandeep Sharma excuted the wide yorker ball exceptionally well on other deliveries as 14 runs came off the over. DC need 17 off last over now.
- Over 18 (154/5)
Another change in the bowling, Avesh Khan bowling his third over of the match now as he replaced Chahal despite taking a wicket in his last over. He bowled a decent 18th over, conceding a boundary on the first ball from the edge of the bat towards third-man he has given only nine runs. The chase is on for DC here, will they be able to pull of a miracle? DC need 31 off 12 balls.
- Over 17 (145/5)
Change in the bowling, Ravinchandran Ashwin came into the attack. Stubbs got a lifeline on the fourth ball as Trent Boult misjudged the ball and dropped him at mid-wicket boundary. He then hammered couple of sixes on the final two deliveries of the over. Expensive over from the experienced off-spinner, 19 runs came from this over as well. Do we have a twist in the match here?
- Over 16 (126/5)
Yuzvendra Chahal brought RR back in the game with couple of crucial wickets in back-to-back overs. He first removed DC skipper Rishabh Pant and then sent impact player Abhishek Porel back to the pavilion. RR bowlers continue to bowl wider line deliveries, forcing the batters to play towards the offside. Chahal concedes only five singles in the over. DC now need 56 off last four overs.
- Over 15 (120/4)
Stubbs smacked one through the offside for a boundary on the first ball of the over. But then Sandeep Sharma came little closer to the batter and shorten the length little bit and bowled some off-cutter deliveries. Still a good over for Delhi Capitals, 11 runs came from it.
- Over 14 (109/4)
Yuzvendra Chahal comes up with a crucial breakthrough as Rishabh Pant walks down the wicket and the spinner adjusts his line. Pant tried to play a cut but edged it instead and Samson made no mistake in grabbing the sitter. Only four runs from the over.
- Over 13 (105/3)
Only six runs from the over and the onus to up the ante will be on Pant’s shoulder with DC needing to score at a run rate of 11.57
- Over 12 (99/3)
Warner starts the over on a bright note as he slogged the delivery towards deep square leg fence. However, he took a slash at the next ball but edged the ball and is caught in the slips by Sandeep Sharma.
- Over 11 (93/2)
Sandeep Sharma is introduced into the attack and he only scores a couple of runs from the over. The right-arm pacer has been bowling impressively at the back end of the second innings and he bowls another economical over of four runs.
- Over 10 (89/2)
Pant is now getting his eye set and whacked a six over deep mid-wicket. Nine runs from the over and DC now need 97 runs from 10 overs.
- Over 9 (80/2)
A horrendous mix-up at the start of the over would have ended Warner’s stay at the crease but an awkward throw from Jaiswal saved the batter as Ashwin wasn’t able to collect it quickly on the bounce and disturb the stumps. A boundary from Pant in the over.
- Over 8 (73/2)
Warner starts the over with a couple of boundaries, one on the off-side and one on the on-side. 10 runs were scored in the over but the chase looks manageable if Warner stays in the middle till the end.
- Over 7 (63/2)
Ashwin is introduced into the attack to control the run flow and he bowls an economical over. Just Four runs of the over. 123 runs are needed from 13 overs and DC will need Warner to guide DC towards the target.
- Over 6 (59/2)
Warner continues attacking momentum with a boundary and a maximum in the sixth over and DC is now slowly raising the run rate. 12 runs from the over.
- Over 5 (47/2)
Warner is now getting into the grove as he blasted a couple of sixes from the over bowled by Boult. It was a brilliant scoop on the very first delivery of the over while the second maximum was straight down the ground. 13 runs from the over.
- Over 4 (34/2)
A game-changing over from Nandre Burger as he strikes twice in the fourth over. First, he knocked over Marsh with a short length delivery on off-side which breached the batter’s defence. On the fourth delivery, it was Ricky Bhui who was beaten all hands up against a bounce from the pacer and edged the delivery towards the wicketkeeper.
- Over 3 (29/0)
Trent Boult conceded 14 runs in the third over as David Warner hit a boundary while Mitchell Marsh hammered two fours. Delhi Capitals were cruising towards the target.
- Over 2 (15/0)
Mitchell Marsh opened his arms and struck three boundaries in the second over off Nandre Burger as Delhi Capitals collected 13 runs off the over. Mitchell Marsh took a single on the last ball and kept the strike with himself.
- Over 1 (2/0)
Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult conceded only two runs in the first over as Delhi Capitals openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were off to a slow start.
End of Rajasthan Royals innings
- Over 20 (185/5)
It was the Riyan Parag (84 not out off 45 balls) show as he took a proliferate Anrich Nortje to task. Parag hammered three boundaries and two sixes, including one over deep mid-wicket, as Rajasthan Royals amassed 25 runs in the final over. The Sanju Samsom-led side posted a challenging 185 for 5 on the board. Riyan Parag struck seven fours and six sixes in his blazing knock.
- Over 19 (160/5)
Pacer Mukesh Kumar conceded 15 runs in the penultimate over as Shimron Hetymar smashed a six and four on successive balls. Hetymar played his role to perfection.
- Over 18 (145/5)
Anrich Nortje dismisses Dhruv Jurel as the batter tries to play an adventurous shot but ends up playing the ball on his stumps. Seven runs from the over.
- Over 17 (138/4)
This is the first 50+ score for Ryan Parag in 17 IPL innings. Dhruv Jurel whacked a boundary and Riyan Parag thrashed a maximum in the over. 15 runs from the over.
- Over 16 (123/4)
Two boundaries from the over bowled by Mukesh Kumar and RR batters are now steering the run rate. 15 runs from the over and Parag completes his fifty.
- Over 15 (108/4)
Riyan Parag hits a six and a couple of fours in the over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. RR batters are now setting their foot on the pedestal. 15 runs from the over.
- Over 14 (93/4)
Axar Patel comes up with a much-needed breakthrough as Ashwin tries to play an aerial shot but ends up playing it in the hands of Tristan Stubbs at deep mid-wicket. Five runs from the over.
- Over 13 (88/3)
A tidy over from Axar Patel and so he concedes four runs from the over. Ashwin and Parag are now increasing the run rate with their shot-making. Parag punished a short delivery from Kuldeep Yadav as he was quick to pounce on the half-tracker.
- Over 12 (77/3)
Four runs from the over bowled by Axar Patel.
- Over 11 (73/3)
A half-tracker to start the over from Nortje and Ashwin immediately punished it with a 78-meter six over deep mid-wicket. Ashwin can bat well so you cannot bowl him short deliveries. Twice in the over, Nortje made the same mistake and the veteran cricketer smoked him for sixes.
- Over 10 (58/3)
Kuldeep is bowling at a rapid pace than what he used to bowl at in the earlier years and a bit of spin with that speed helps him trouble the batters. The left-arm chinaman has been impressive so far in the match. But, Ashwin showcases his batting skills as he walks down the track to whack a six over deep mid-wicket.
- Over 9 (46/3)
RR have promoted Ashwin in the batting order and they will hope that Riyan Parag pulls them out of the crisis. They are scoring at a run rate of around five and need to up the ante as soon as possible.
- Over 8 (38/3)
Buttler was beaten on the delivery bowled by Kuldeep and the ball hit his pads. The fielding team appealed and the umpire adjudged it to be not out. The spinner insisted Pant take DRS and it's a brilliant call. The England batters walk back to the pavilion.
- Over 7 (35/2)
Axar Patel is introduced into the attack and he is keeping it wicket to wicket. Only four runs and after witnessing a high-scoring affair, a low-scoring match seems to be on the cards.
- Over 6 (31/2)
Sanju Samson gets dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed as the pacer bowls a short ball after watching the batter shuffle to make room for a shot. The batter was cramped for space on the cut and edged it towards the wicketkeeper. DC bowlers are bowling with discipline and they have restricted the RR batters from playing freely so far.
- Over 5 (29/1)
Anrich Nortje is introduced into the attack and he concedes only three runs of the over. Samson and Buttler are building a partnership cautiously now.
- Over 4 (26/1)
Samson has suddenly started breaking shackles and blasts three fours in a row. He first played a delicate shot towards the third man, then pulled one through deep square leg and then a backfoot punch on the off-side. Some sigh of relief for the batting team courtesy of a 14-run over.
- Over 3 (12/1)
Both DC bowlers are bowling brilliantly and Khaleel Ahmed bowls one more tidy over. Only three runs from as the batters are playing with caution. Only 12 runs from the first three overs.
- Over 2 (9/1)
Yashasvi drove the second delivery of the over through the covers but the batters were kept calm from the bowler after that. However, Mukesh Kumar makes a comeback with a delivery shaping in and dismisses Yashasvi (5). Only five runs from the over.
- Over 1 (4/0)
Yashasvi Jaiswal attempted a loft shot but mistimed the stroke and the ball just landed ahead of mid-off. An economical over from Khaleed Ahmed as he leaks only four runs from the over.
- Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan
- Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.