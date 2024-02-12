'This Negative Attitude Reflects...': Pathan Slams Pakistan Fans for Deriding India U-19 Team

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed Pakistan cricket fans for deriding India by posting a cryptic message after India's heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday.

The left-arm pacer responded to the remarks by Pakistani fans, who were mocking Indian cricketers for failing to cross the winning line, and referred to them as keyboard warriors, who are celebrating India’s loss in the final despite not qualifying for the summit clash.

Pathan took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters’ defeat."

The 39-year-old also asserted that such a negative attitude is badly affecting their nation's approach to look at things. "This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation's mindset," Pathan, who is the first bowler to take Test hat trick in first over of the match, added.

Pathan's reaction came after many Pakistani fans started mocking and deriding India after its third loss against Australia in ICC finals since the World Test Championship final at the Oval, England.

Earlier, Irfan Pathan even shared his pictures with Rashid Khan, dancing with him after the match to fulfill his promise after the Hashmatullah Sahidi-led side defeated Pakistan in the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. He posted a photos of their dance moves and wrote, "Rasid khan fulfilled his promise and I fulfilled mine. Well done guys."

Pathan, who represented also Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL), had also invited Afghanistan cricket team to his house during elite 50-over tournament.

The formidable Australian side dominated the U19 World Cup final, registering a 79-run victory over India to clinch their fourth title. Harjas Singh's maiden fifty of the tournament and Oliver Peake's crucial 46- run knock off 43 balls in the death overs helped Australia to post a record 253-run target, highest ever in the youth World Cup.

Callum Vidler (35/2) set the tone up front, putting Indian batters under immense pressure with two maidens well supported by pacer Mahli Beardman and crafty leg-spinner Raf McMillian with three wickets each to bundle out India for mere 174.