Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

It Will Be a Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain MI: Irfan Pathan

Hyderabad: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that it will be a hard task for star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has returned to Mumbai Indians, to captain the side in the upcoming 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL five times, acquired the services of the Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had switched to Gujarat Titans and led the Ahmedabad-based franchise to a win in their inaugural IPL. Gujarat Titans under Pandya's leadership also ended as runners-up.

It is seen as a transition for Mumbai Indians as the captaincy was passed on to Hardik Pandya from stat batter Rohit Sharma, who led the side to five IPL titles. Pathan, a 'Star Sports Hindi Commentator', who was at the Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering &Technology here, spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Asked about Hardik Pandya named as Mumbai Indians skipper, Pathan said, "Look, Mumbai Indians is a very successful franchise as successful as the CSK (Chennai Super Kings) but now things have changed as far as leadership is concerned." Pathan, a member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad, reasoned that there were several leaders in Mumbai Indians including flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

"Rohit Sharma was a leader, now Hardik Pandya is returning (to the side) as the leader. Looking at the things...I heard (on) social media, and several things coming out of the Group, obviously it will be a hard task for Hardik Pandya.

"It will be a task for him to lead the side on the field because there are already so many leaders there in the side like Suryakumar Yadav, who led India just recently, Jasprit Bumrah is also an outstanding leader, and then suddenly a guy who was part of Mumbai Indians, went to Gujarat (Titans), and then he coming back as a leader, you know as a player, there is no doubt," added Pathan.

The left-arm pacer, who played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs, feels that if Hardik Pandya can deliver then it will be good for Mumbai Indians. "There are only two things, Mumbai Indians franchise needs to be wary of Hardik Pandya's injury concerns. He has been injured quite a few times, he never missed an IPL but he has missed quite a few India matches in the recent past, so there is always a scare in the minds of the player and the franchise. So that will be one challenge and the other one is how to take all the leaders together and take the team forward, so there will be a challenge," elaborated Pathan, who played 103 IPL matches and grabbed 80 wickets.

Pathan also quipped that if the Mumbai Indians can overcome these two challenges, then it is a "good team". "If you look at the players in the franchise and the team, it is easier to handle them, comparatively whatever issue you might have in the franchise. So I think there is a challenge but this is what you play cricket for, accept the challenge and get the result going. If he (Hardik) gets the result, everything will be fine," stressed Irfan.

