IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Declared Fit to Play; Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna Ruled out

Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant is all set to return to competitive cricket with the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team has declared him to be fit. Mohammed Shami will miss the season as he underwent surgery for a right heel problem and is under monitoring while Prasidh Krishna will also not feature in the IPL 2024 as he is also under the inspection of the medical team after going under the knife for issues surrounding his left proximal quadriceps tendon.

BCCI has announced an official release.

"Ahead of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has issued the following medical and fitness updates for the players mentioned below.

Rishabh Pant: After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024.

Prasidh Krishna: The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming TATA IPL 2024.

Mohd Shami: The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024," the release read.

Pant, who has been going under rehab suffered a fatal car crash in December 2022, which ruled him out of competitive action. The wicketkeeper-batter started to play the sport a couple of months back and was seen working in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) towards his fitness.