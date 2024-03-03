Rishabh Pant Plays Marbles with Neighborhood Children to Recollect Childhood Memories

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Sunday was seen playing marbles, a popular childhood game in India, with the neighborhood children ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was seen playing marbles, a popular childhood game in India, with neighbourhood children, on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024.

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant recollected his childhood days by playing marbles along with neighbouring kids on Sunday, ahead of the forthcoming Indian Premier League 2024.

As the whole cricketing fraternity awaits Pant’s comeback to competitive cricket, the wicket-keeper batter was seen playing a popular street game in India.

The 26-year-old took to his official Instagram handle to post a video and wrote, "After ages. Quite random in the neighbourhood." The southpaw can be seen enjoying the game with children near his house, covering his face with a scarf to avoid revealing his identity.

Pant, who has played 98 matches for DC, is expected to return to the cricket field in the upcoming cash-rich league. However, there is uncertainty about whether will be able to fulfil the wicket-keeping duties for the franchise.

“The (intra-squad) match was part of assessing his mobility. He has been batting at nets for a while and playing in a practice game was more like an extension of it," a source from Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy (NCA) was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier, in February, speaking at the event in Melbourne, Australia, DC head coach Ricky Ponting mentioned that Pant is confident about his return to the IPL. However, Pant may not be ready for wicket-keeping duties in the lucrative competition.

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet," Ponting commented. "You would have seen all the social media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year," he added.

Pant was injured in a road accident in December 2022 and since then he has been recovering.

Read More

  1. Pant Is Confident of Playing Entire IPL, in What Capacity We're Not Quite Sure: Ricky Ponting
  2. Pant on Course for Comeback in IPL

TAGGED:

Rishabh Pant playing marblesIPL 2024Delhi Capitals captain

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.