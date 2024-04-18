IPL 2024 | CSK Batter Devon Conway Ruled Out From Tournament Due To Injury

Lucknow: Chennai Super Kings have suffered a big blow to their ongoing campaign of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as the New Zealand batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the competition due to an injury. England pacer Richard Gleeson has been named as his replacement for the remainder of the tournament.

Conway has been a valuable asset for the team as he often provided some solid starts while opening the innings. IPL revealed the update through an official release.

“Devon Conway has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to an injury. Conway, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the course of the last two IPL seasons, played 23 matches and scored 924 runs, which included 9 half-centuries and a highest score of 92*,” an official release stated.

“CSK have added Richard Gleeson to the squad for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2024. Gleeson has represented England in 6 T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name. Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked 101 T20 wickets. He will join CSK for his reserve price of INR 50 Lac.”

CSK have been playing brilliantly so far in the tournament winning four matches out of the six they have played and are at the third position in the points table.