Devon Conway Ruled out of First Test Against Australia

Wellington (New Zealand): New Zealand opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of the first Test against Australia, starting at the Cello Basin Reserve here on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket, which was posted on its official X handle, formerly known as Twitter, the decision to rule Conway out was made following additional scans in Wellington on Tuesday which revealed damage to his left thumb.

"Another update will be provided later in the week following further medical consultation to ascertain the extent of the injury and the final diagnosis," it said.

Conway, an elegant left handed batter, sustained the injury while wicket-keeping in the second T20I at Eden Park on Friday. Batter Henry Nicholls has been called into the squad as batting cover and will join the team in Wellington for training. New Zealand head coach Coach Gary Stead said the team was feeling for Conway.

“It’s disappointing for Devon to be ruled out on the eve of an important match,” he was quoted as saying in the statement. “He’s a class player batting at the top of the order for us and I know he was really looking forward to this series," added Stead.

Stead welcomed Nicholls back to the squad. “It’s nice to have a player of Henry’s calibre to call on.He has plenty of Test experience and covers a number of positions in our batting order," Stead concluded.