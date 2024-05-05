IPL 2024: CSK Suffer Major Blow As Matheesha Pathirana Returns Home For Injury Recovery

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings incurred a major blow on Sunday as their Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana returned home to recover from a hamstring injury. The right-arm pacer has been brilliant for the franchise picking 13 wickets in six matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at an economy of 7.68. The franchise is yet to confirm whether the pacer will return or not. Pathirana was the most impressive with his accurate yorkers and bowling in areas in death overs where it will be difficult for the batters to hit.

“Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery. The right-arm pacer played six matches in IPL 2024 picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68. Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery,” CSK stated in an official release.

It will be a major blow for the team as the update of the injury comes amidst concerns of injury for Deepak Chahar, who pulled his hamstring in the match against Punjab Kings at the Chepauk a few days ago.

Also, Mustafizur Rehman has left the team to join the national side for their upcoming series against Zimbabwe. He was the leading wicket-taker for the team this season with 14 scalps in just nine fixtures.

CSk are currently in fifth place with five victories from 10 matches and they are well placed in the race to playoffs. The team will aim to launch a winning momentum in the game against Punjab Kings as the tournament has now entered the business end and every match from here on will be crucial to get a spot in playoffs.