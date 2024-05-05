IPL 2024: CSK Suffer Major Blow As Matheesha Pathirana Returns Home For Injury Recovery

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Pathirana has returned home due to an injury
File Photo: Matheesha Pathirana (Source: AP)

In a recent development, Chennai Super Kings’ pacer Matheesha Pathirana has returned to his home country for recovery as he is nursing a hamstring injury. The franchise revealed the update via a press release.

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings incurred a major blow on Sunday as their Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana returned home to recover from a hamstring injury. The right-arm pacer has been brilliant for the franchise picking 13 wickets in six matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at an economy of 7.68. The franchise is yet to confirm whether the pacer will return or not. Pathirana was the most impressive with his accurate yorkers and bowling in areas in death overs where it will be difficult for the batters to hit.

“Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery. The right-arm pacer played six matches in IPL 2024 picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68. Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery,” CSK stated in an official release.

It will be a major blow for the team as the update of the injury comes amidst concerns of injury for Deepak Chahar, who pulled his hamstring in the match against Punjab Kings at the Chepauk a few days ago.

Also, Mustafizur Rehman has left the team to join the national side for their upcoming series against Zimbabwe. He was the leading wicket-taker for the team this season with 14 scalps in just nine fixtures.

CSk are currently in fifth place with five victories from 10 matches and they are well placed in the race to playoffs. The team will aim to launch a winning momentum in the game against Punjab Kings as the tournament has now entered the business end and every match from here on will be crucial to get a spot in playoffs.

Read More

  1. CSK Pacer Matheesha Pathirana to Miss First Few Matches of IPL 2024 Due to Injury
  2. Watch: Sri Lanka teenager bowls yorkers like Malinga takes social media by storm
Last Updated :20 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.