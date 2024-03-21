IPL 2024: All the Banter and Fun Have Started Again with Rishabh, says Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel shared his excitement around Rishabh Pant's return to the squad after recovering from an injury caused by a fatal accident in 2022.

Chandigarh: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel said that he is looking forward to having more fun with skipper Rishabh Pant, who is making a return to competitive cricket, after a near-fatal accident in 2022.

The Delhi Capitals start their IPL 2024 campaign with a game against Punjab Kings at the newly built Stadium here and the Rishabh Pant-led side have arrived in the city for the much-awaited day game.

Axar said, "Everyone is coming off good performances in their respective domestic and international outings. It's been a great atmosphere in the team. We have had good intense training sessions in Vizag (Visakhapatnam) before our opening game."

"It's a new season, we are starting afresh. Mainly the conversations with the coaches have been around the execution of plans and most importantly how to keep things simple in the tournament," the 30-year-old, who plays for Gujarat in the domestic circuit, added on the team's approach in the IPL 2024.

Speaking about his dear friend Rishabh Pant's return to professional cricket, Axar said, "I'm sure everyone would have said that it's great to have him back in the team, but personally, I missed him a lot, missed our banter both on and off the field last year."

"But, now that he is back, all the banter and fun have started alongside serious conversations around the game. I'm just looking forward to having more fun with him this season," he said in a media statement.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on 23 March.

