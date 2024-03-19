Delhi Capitals Announce Rishabh Pant as Captain

New Delhi: Star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will captain Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Tuesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months, and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals pre-season preparatory camp, which is underway in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said, “We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our Captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery."

"I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm,” added Parth Jindal.

Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, “Rishabh has worked incredibly hard during one of the most challenging phases of his life. I have no doubt his teammates will take immense inspiration from that as they embark upon a new season. Captain Rishabh and the team has our best wishes.”



Rishabh Pant survived a near fatal accident while he was going to his home town Roorkee in Uttarakhand. After undergoing necessary treatment, the elegant southpaw completed his rehab at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy. He was declared fit by the BCCI on March 12.

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on 23 March.