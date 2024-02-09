IND vs ENG: Contrasting Fortunes for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer as Third Test Looms?

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill, India's batting sensation, is likely to retain his place and No. 3 spot with a fantastic century in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. With his heroic 104-run knock, Gill's innings revived his India career amidst talks of his spot in the playing XI being uncertain due to the torrid form he was going through.

His innings came at a crucial juncture and that helped the team post 255 runs in the second innings, setting a record 399-run target to chase for England. England lost the second Test by 106 runs after winning the first Test in Hyderabad.

The 24-year-old had faced a dip in form since his recovery from dengue. The first half of 2023 showcased Gill's prowess with the bat across formats, including winning the Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League 2023.

However, his form declined later in the year. His struggles in Test cricket were evident, as he managed to gather only 153 runs from nine innings, with his last century dating back to March 2023 against Australia.

The Vizag Test emerged as a pivotal moment for Gill, who was continuously under criticism from the cricket experts due to a string of poor scores to his name in recent times. Walking in with India at 30/2, Gill, who plays for Punjab in domestic cricket, displayed skills and ability to perform in crunch situations, forging an 81-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, the other batter who is also under scrutiny.

In contrast, Shreyas Iyer faced challenges of his own, enduring 13 consecutive innings without scoring a fifty and averaging a mere 17 during this period. His last half-century came against Bangladesh in December 2022 while he didn't reach the 100-run mark in Tests since his debut against New Zealand in November 2021.

In the ongoing series against England, Iyer has scored only 114 runs in four innings, drawing criticism for his well-known weakness against short-pitch deliveries.

Their recent outings with the bat underscores the different paths for Gill and Iyer in the longest format of the game. While Gill's ton in the second Test marked a return to form, Iyer’s struggle to find his touch continues, posing a challenge for the team management while heading towards the third Test in Rajkot, scheduled to begin on February 15.

As the third Test looms closer, the return of the senior cricketers including Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan, and Rajat Patidar waiting for their opportunity in the wings makes up for a selection conundrum. Notably, batter Cheteshwar Pujara is also knocking on the doors of the national side with extraordinary performances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24, scoring 543 runs in nine innings with an average of 81 which includes a 243-run knock against Jharkhand.

With experienced players rejoining the squad, the team management will face a dilemma while choosing the playing XI. Gill's crucial knock powered him to boost his chances of earning his position in the XI, but, on the other hand, Iyer's poor form raised questions about his place in the side, especially with the return of key players.

It seems that Gill has ensured his place in the playing XI but Shreyas Iyer’s continuous struggle has opened up the possibility of him warming the bench. With the likely return of key players in the side, who have decent form with them like star batters Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, the 29-year-old might sit out from the squad for the last three Tests against England.