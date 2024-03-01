Gujarat Girl Skates Blindfolded for Record Duration; Registers Name in India Book of Records

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 18 minutes ago

Gujarat Girl Varda Parmar Skates Blindfolded for Record Duration

Six-year-old Varda Parmar's mother Gayatri Parmar said that she was proud of her daughter and keeps supporting her in her passion. A huge fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Varda is preparing to register her name in the Guinness Book of World Records next.

Rajkot: In an inspiring story for budding sportspersons, a six-year-old girl from Gujarat's Rajkot has registered her name in the India Book of Records by skating blindfolded for a record duration. Varda Parmar, from Rajkot has recently been named in the India Book of Records after skating blindfolded for 45 minutes and 5 seconds at such a tender age.

Varda's mother, Gayatri Parmar who is in awe of her daughter's rare feat, said that it is very rare to get a place in the India Book of World Records at such a young age. “Varda has achieved this feat through her sheer hard work. I guided her as a mother. We are providing her with all the equipment she needs,” Gayatri Parmar said. She said that Varda currently practices skating for two hours every day to register her name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

A PM Modi Fan: Varda's mother Gayatri Parmar said that her daughter is a great fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wants to meet him some day. “She told me about this and then I told her that PM Modi does not meet common people and would meet her only if she does something extraordinary. “After this we took Varda for skating classes. Now Varda is only six years old and has registered her name in the India Book of Records. When we cannot sit at one place with our eyes closed even for ten minutes, Varda skated blindfolded for 45 minutes and five seconds. Now Varda is preparing for the Guinness Book of World Records,” Gayatri Parmar, said.

