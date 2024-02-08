GM Magnus Carlsen Emerges Triumphant in 2024 Champions Chess Tour Division I Final

Hyderabad: Norwegian chess Grand Master (GM) Magnus Carlsen defeated French GM Alireza Firouzja to emerge triumphant in the 2024 Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters Division I final on Wednesday.

GM Carlsen made an exceptional comeback to clinch his 14th victory in 17 Champion Chess Tour (CCT) finals. With this emphatic win, he made ₹24.9 lakh, gained 100 tour points, and earned direct entry into both Division I of the next event and the live Finals at the end of 2024.

Despite winning the first set in a row, Firouzja couldn’t hold on to its lead, and lost the second set to world No. 1. Carlsen won the match reset with a 2-0 sweep.

The 33-year-old had beaten the sixth-ranked player in their previous encounter in the Grand Final encounter in the 2023 Julius Baer Generation Cup. Firouzja has been to two Grand Finals but has yet to win one.

Speaking to Chess.com, Carlsen said, "I really needed my extra life today, that's for sure. It was not a sparkling event for me by any means, but it feels awesome to win."

Firouzja won the prize money of ₹16.59 Lakhs and 80 tour points for reaching the Grand Final. He also made a direct entry to Division I of the next event.