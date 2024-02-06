Fabian Allen Robbed at Gunpoint on Sidelines of SA20

Johannesburg (South Africa): West Indies star Fabian Allen was mugged at gunpoint during his stint in SA20 with Paarl Royals, according to a report published by Cricbuzz.

The 28-year-old all-rounder was targeted outside his team hotel. The assailants were armed with gun and they confronted the cricketer near the renowned Sandton Sun Hotel here and forcibly took away his phone and his personal belongings, including a bag. The incident has raised concerns regarding the safety of the players participating in the league.

Multiple sources and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have confirmed the incident. A CWI source informed that Allen is unharmed. Paarl Royals released an official statement on Tuesday informing that the player is unharmed.

"Following the incident, the player was provided with the necessary support by the franchise and the league, and was keen to continue his participation at the SA20, and has since been available for selection (twice also featuring in the playing XI for the Royals)," Paarl Royals said in a statement. The second season of the SA20 is currently being played. Paarl Royals will be playing Eliminator on February 7 while the final will be played on February 10.

28-year-old Fabian Allen is a right-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He has played 20 ODIs and 34 T20s for West Indies. He has also featured in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.