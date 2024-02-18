Johannesburg/Hyderabad: Mike Procter, one of South Africa's great all-rounders, has passed away. He was 77 years old. Procter's wife Maryna confirmed the news of his Dems to the South African press late on Saturday after complications during heart surgery, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted on its website.

Procter is considered as a Test great despite a short international career, abbreviated due to South Africa's sporting isolation from the 1970s and 1980s. He played seven Test matches, all against Australia, taking 41 wickets at an impressive average of 15.02.

Known for a chest-on action and releasing the ball early in his delivery stride, South Africa went undefeated in the seven-Test stretch, winning six matches.

Procter was also known for his power with the bat, making key runs in a 4-0 whitewash of Australia in the 1969/1970 series. He was later named as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 1970.

Procter served as the South African coach upon the country's readmission to international cricket and oversaw the South African 1992 Cricket World Cup campaign when the team made it to the semi-finals.

Procter went on to serve as an ICC match referee between 2002 and 2008.