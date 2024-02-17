Aamir Khan's Dangal Co-Star Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Child Babita Phogat, Dies at 19

Young actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed the role of Babita Phogat in Dangal, breathed her last on Saturday morning at the age of 19. The cause of her death is yet to be known.

Hyderabad: Suhani Bhatnagar, a young actor known for portraying child Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, passed away early Saturday in Delhi at the age of 19. The circumstances surrounding her death remain undisclosed. She resided in Faridabad's Sector 17, and her funeral will take place at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15.

Aamir Khan Productions Instagram Story
After the news of her demise, production house Aamir Khan Productions took to Instagram and wrote, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

Suhani's last post on Instagram was in November 2021, featuring sun-kissed selfies with the caption "November??" Suhani frequently shared images on her Instagram account throughout Dangal promotions, including a snapshot with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. One of Suhani's posts captured a moment in a flight with Aamir Khan and Shankar Mahadevan, along with the film's cast and director.

Following her role in Dangal, Suhani opted for a break from acting to focus on her education. Dangal, a 2016 biographical sports drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions, showcased Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler who trained his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to excel in female wrestling on an international scale. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the adult versions of the Phogat sisters, while Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar portrayed their younger roles.

