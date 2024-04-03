DC vs KKR Live: KKR register their second biggest win of IPL history, beat DC by 106 runs

Visakhapatnam: A dominant Kolkata Knight Riders produced a brilliant bowling effort after their batters' sensational display of power-hitting as they thrashed a lackluster Delhi Capitals by 106 runs and moved to the top of the IPL table here on Wednesday.

Sunil Narine showcased his batting prowess with a blistering 85 while teenager Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 off 27) impressed with a fluent fifty on his IPL batting debut as KKR posted an imposing 272/7, five runs short of the highest total in the tournament's history.

The Capitals never looked like they were in the game be it with the ball or the bat. They crumbled under the pressure of the mammoth total.

Skipper Rishabh Pant (55) scored his second consecutive half century while Tristan Stubbs (54) too hit a fifty but it was in a lost cause as DC folded for 166 in 17.2 overs to suffer their third loss of the season.

Over 11-17.2 (166)

Rishabh Pant displayed his skills and prowess with the bat, scoring brisk fifty against the decent bowling lineup of KKR. Pant hammered all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer 28 runs in an over to reach to his second consecutive half-century. Stubbs also showcased his power hitting skills during his 93-run partnership with the DC skipper Pant. But then, a miscued shot of Rishabh Pant was cleanly taken by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer in the deep and from their wickets started tumbling for DC. Tristan Stubbs had tried to reduced the margin of the defeat and in the process he ended up giving simple catch to Mitchell Starc. All KKR bowlers shared wickets amongst them as Varun and Vaibhav emerged as the pick of the bowlers with three important wickets. The hosts lost their last six wicket for just 40 runs as KKR registered their second biggest win of the IPL history.

Most Player of The Match awards by KKR player in IPL

14 - Andre Russell

14 - Sunil Narine*

10 - Gautam Gambhir

7 - Yusuf Pathan

Biggest win margin in terms of runs for KKR in IPL

140 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2008

106 vs DC, Vizag, 2024*

86 vs RR, Sharjah, 2021

82 vs RCB, Eden Garden, 2017

Biggest defeat margin for in terms of runs DC in IPL

146 vs MI, Delhi, 2017

106 vs KKR, Vizag, 2024*

105 vs RR, Wankhede, 2008

98 vs MI, Delhi, 2010

Most wins by 100+ runs margin in IPL

4 - RCB

2 - KKR*

2 - MI

- First-time KKR has won their first three matches in an IPL season.

KKR bowlers didn't the momentum slip from the hands as they kept building pressure over DC batters. Rishabh Pant started off his innings on a fiery note, but got slow down with the time. Sunil Narine couple of economical overs after the powerplay, keeping the batters guessing what is gonna come next. Both the spinners including Varun and Narine got some turn of the pitch while DC bowled just one over of spin. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer dropped Tristan Stubbs at deep mid-wicket on the bowling of Varun Chakravarthy. 36 runs have came in the last four overs.

Delhi Capitals didn't get the start they would have wanted as they lost their four batters inside the powerplay. Shaw started off the innings well, scoring 11 runs off the first over. Warner then smashed a couple of boundaries to impact player Vaibhav Arora, who picked a wicket of Shaw on the final ball of his over. Mitchell Starc, who had leaked 111 runs off his nine overs of the ongoing tournament, removed his compatriot Mitchell Marsh. Arora then picked a wicket of Abhishek Porel and Starc sent David Warner back to the pavilion. The continuous flow wickets hampered DC's scoring rate as they managed to score only 51/4 after six overs.

END OF KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS INNINGS