DC vs KKR Live: KKR register their second biggest win of IPL history, beat DC by 106 runs

Visakhapatnam: A dominant Kolkata Knight Riders produced a brilliant bowling effort after their batters' sensational display of power-hitting as they thrashed a lackluster Delhi Capitals by 106 runs and moved to the top of the IPL table here on Wednesday.
Sunil Narine showcased his batting prowess with a blistering 85 while teenager Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 off 27) impressed with a fluent fifty on his IPL batting debut as KKR posted an imposing 272/7, five runs short of the highest total in the tournament's history.
The Capitals never looked like they were in the game be it with the ball or the bat. They crumbled under the pressure of the mammoth total.
Skipper Rishabh Pant (55) scored his second consecutive half century while Tristan Stubbs (54) too hit a fifty but it was in a lost cause as DC folded for 166 in 17.2 overs to suffer their third loss of the season.
Match Live Updates Starts from Here
- Over 11-17.2 (166)
Rishabh Pant displayed his skills and prowess with the bat, scoring brisk fifty against the decent bowling lineup of KKR. Pant hammered all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer 28 runs in an over to reach to his second consecutive half-century. Stubbs also showcased his power hitting skills during his 93-run partnership with the DC skipper Pant. But then, a miscued shot of Rishabh Pant was cleanly taken by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer in the deep and from their wickets started tumbling for DC. Tristan Stubbs had tried to reduced the margin of the defeat and in the process he ended up giving simple catch to Mitchell Starc. All KKR bowlers shared wickets amongst them as Varun and Vaibhav emerged as the pick of the bowlers with three important wickets. The hosts lost their last six wicket for just 40 runs as KKR registered their second biggest win of the IPL history.
Most Player of The Match awards by KKR player in IPL
14 - Andre Russell
14 - Sunil Narine*
10 - Gautam Gambhir
7 - Yusuf Pathan
Biggest win margin in terms of runs for KKR in IPL
140 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2008
106 vs DC, Vizag, 2024*
86 vs RR, Sharjah, 2021
82 vs RCB, Eden Garden, 2017
Biggest defeat margin for in terms of runs DC in IPL
146 vs MI, Delhi, 2017
106 vs KKR, Vizag, 2024*
105 vs RR, Wankhede, 2008
98 vs MI, Delhi, 2010
Most wins by 100+ runs margin in IPL
4 - RCB
2 - KKR*
2 - MI
- First-time KKR has won their first three matches in an IPL season.
- Over 7-10 (87-4)
KKR bowlers didn't the momentum slip from the hands as they kept building pressure over DC batters. Rishabh Pant started off his innings on a fiery note, but got slow down with the time. Sunil Narine couple of economical overs after the powerplay, keeping the batters guessing what is gonna come next. Both the spinners including Varun and Narine got some turn of the pitch while DC bowled just one over of spin. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer dropped Tristan Stubbs at deep mid-wicket on the bowling of Varun Chakravarthy. 36 runs have came in the last four overs.
- Over 0-6 (51-4)
Delhi Capitals didn't get the start they would have wanted as they lost their four batters inside the powerplay. Shaw started off the innings well, scoring 11 runs off the first over. Warner then smashed a couple of boundaries to impact player Vaibhav Arora, who picked a wicket of Shaw on the final ball of his over. Mitchell Starc, who had leaked 111 runs off his nine overs of the ongoing tournament, removed his compatriot Mitchell Marsh. Arora then picked a wicket of Abhishek Porel and Starc sent David Warner back to the pavilion. The continuous flow wickets hampered DC's scoring rate as they managed to score only 51/4 after six overs.
END OF KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS INNINGS
- Over 16-20 (272-7)
With his third six, Russell has become the first player to hit 200 sixes for KKR in the IPL history. DC bowlers will have to plan something and bowl according to the field. It never seemed that they had a plan for any of the batter. No bouncer was bowled to Narine in the first three overs. Shreyas Iyer (18 off 12 balls) joined the party with Russell.
Rinku Singh then took charge and smashed three sixes and a boundary in the 19th over bowled by pacer Anrich Nortje as he took KKR close to the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (277/3) highest-ever total post by a team in the history of the cash-rich tournament. However, Nortje had the last laugh, taking the wicket of Rinku Singh on the final delivery of the over.
Ishant Sharma then nailed a yorker to get rid of Andre Russell and then dismissed Ramandeep Singh in the over to restrict KKR to 272 for 7. He conceded only eight runs off the last over, which included a boundary off the fourth ball. Ishant, an exceptional campaigner, bowled an exceptional final over. KKR posted the second-highest team total in IPL history as they finished their innings at 272/7 in their 20 overs.
Batters to hit 200+ sixes for a single franchise
242 - Virat Kohli (RCB)
239 - Chris Gayle (RCB)
238 -AB de Villiers (RCB)
223- Kieron Pollard (MI)
210- Rohit Sharma (MI)
200 - Andre Russell (KKR)
Fastest 200 by a team in IPL (in overs)
14.3 - RCB vs KXIP, 2016
14.4 - SRH vs MI, 2024
15.2 - KKR vs DC, today*
- Over 11-15 (183-3)
Delhi Capitals have made a slight comeback with a couple of wickets in the back-to-back overs. However, they haven't been able to control the flow of runs. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh provided the much-needed breakthrough, removing Sunil Narine, who raced his way to 85 runs off just 39 balls. He hammered seven fours and as many sixes. The wait for the century from a KKR batter in the IPL after Brendon McCullum's 158 in the first match of the League continues. Anrich Nortje then forced Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 off 27 balls), who scored his maiden half-century of the IPL, to give a sitter to Ishant Sharma in the deep with his sheer pace.
Andre Russell, who came out to bat at number four, whacked one towards the cow corner region for his first six and announced himself at the crease. He was then joined by the KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, who came out to bat at number five. However, the TV commentators were shocked that all-rounder Rinku Singh didn't come out to bat despite the stage being set for him.
Highest score on debut innings for KKR in IPL
158* - B McCullum vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2008
64 - Manish Pandey vs MI,, Abu Dhabi, 2014
58*- Owais Shah vs Deccan, Mumbai DYP, 2010
54 - J Kallis v CSK, Chennai, 2011
54 - Phil Salt v SRH, Kolkata, 2024
54 - A Raghuvanshi vs DC, Visakhapatnam, today*
- Over 7-10 (135-1)
Narine and Raghuvanshi didn't let the momentum go away as both the batters kept sending the ball out of the park. Rishabh Pant has tried all of the bowlers in his arsenal, but except Sumit Kumar, no one has been able to create some pressure on the KKR batters as they have accumulated 47 off the last four overs.
There is no help for the bowlers on this pitch, bowlers have bowled with variation, but the way the ball is coming onto the bat, there is no stopping both the batters. The boundaries are raining here. Angkrish Raghuvanshi looks like a busy player, he likes to rotate strike. He has a wide range of shots. SRH's highest team total is looking in danger as Rinku Singh and Andre Russell are sitting in the dugout and waiting for their opportunity.
Highest scores after first 10 overs in IPL
148/2 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
135/1 - KKR vs DC, Visakhapatnam, today*
131/3 - MI vs SRH, Abu Dhabi, 2021
131/3 - PBKS vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2014
130/0 - Deccan Chargers vs MI, Mumbai DYP, 2008
- Over 0-6 (88-1)
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant dropped the difficult catch of opener Phil Salt on the first ball of the innings. Interestingly, KKR batters couldn't score any runs with the bat for the first nine deliveries. But then, Sunil Narine and Phil Salt provided the blistering start to KKR innings. Narine smashed a brisk 21-ball fifty, laced with four sixes and six boundaries to help his team post the highest powerplay total of the season. Pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma exploited some swing from the conditions, but Narine was in a completely different mood altogether. Phil Salt (18 off 12 balls) was dismissed by pacer Anrich Nortje in the fourth over, but DC failed to put brakes on the scoring rate.
Narine showed no mercy on any DC bowler as all of them leaked runs at a 9+ economy rate. Narine smashed 28 runs off Ishant Sharma's second over. One-down Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who is playing his second game, also freed his arms scoring 10 runs off just three balls. Highest powerplay scores for KKR in the IPL
105/0 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017
88/1 vs DC, Visakhapatnam, today*
85/0 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024
76/1 vs PBKS, Kolkata, 2017
73/0 vs GL, Rajkot, 2017
- Substitutes
Kolkata Knight Riders: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk
- Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper/cap), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
- Toss
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals.
Read More