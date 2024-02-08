Daryl Mitchell Ruled out of 2nd Test against South Africa and Australia T20I Series

Christchurch: New Zealand have suffered a huge blow as prolific all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out from the second and final Test against South Africa and the three-match T20I series against Australia, starting from February 21, due to a foot injury.

On Thursday, the New Zealand Cricket Board released a statement that stated, "It was hoped recent periods of rest, including sitting out the 5th T20I against Pakistan and the Super Smash Finals, would allow the injury to heal, but with (Daryl) Mitchell still experiencing discomfort it was decided a focused period of rehabilitation was necessary."

The Kiwis’ head coach Gary Stead said the decision was based on a long-term view to ensure Mitchell is fully fit for the crucial Test series against Australia starting on February 29. Notably, New Zealand will take on Australia for the two-match Test series at their den.

“Daryl (Mitchell) is a hugely important member of the squad in all three formats and ensuring he is in the best shape is vital with the period of matches to come. Based on the schedule ahead, we feel now is an appropriate time for Daryl (Mitchell) to complete a period of rehabilitation,” Stead added.

The 32-year-old complained about the foot injury on Wednesday and team management accepted the right-hand batter’s request and released him from the squad from the second Test against the Proteas scheduled to begin on February 13. However, New Zealand Cricket is yet to announce a replacement for him.

Mitchel scored 34 and 11* during New Zealand's emphatic 281-run triumph over inexperienced South Africa in the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

The Blackcaps will travel to Hamilton on Saturday morning ahead of the second Test against the Protea which starts at Seddon Park on Tuesday.