NZ vs SA 1st Test: New Zealand Outclass Inexperienced South Africa by 281 Runs

Mount Maunganui: New Zealand outplayed the inexperienced South African side by 281 runs on the fourth day of the first test, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series at Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

The Blackcaps posted a mammoth total of 511 batting first and bowled out South Africa for 162, taking a massive 349-run first-innings lead. However, skipper Tim Southee decided not to enforce the follow-on and talisman Kane Williamson racked up his second century of the match and the 31st of his career, before the declaration.

The Proteas lost both of their openers Neil Brand and Edward Moore for mere three runs on the scoreboard. The middle order batters Zubayr Hamza (36) and Raynard van Tonder (31) kept blocking deliveries and batted more than 100 minutes to carry South Africa to lunch without further loss. The duo showcased resilience for a long time before losing their wickets in quick succession immediately after the Lunch break, hastening the end.

However, David Bedingham lifted South Africa's hopes after lunch with a career-best knock of 87 from 96 balls in a partnership of 105 for the fifth wicket with Keegan Petersen (16). Bedingham adapted attacking approach, smashing boundaries every now and then, hitting 13 fours and a six while Petersen was keen to play his natural game till the time of tea break.

The Kiwis brilliantly planned Bendingham's dismissal, setting him up on a short delivery. The 29-year-old chased a short ball and top edged it while attempting a pull against Kyle Jamieson after the tea interval. Petersen attempted to hook a ball which bounced to chest height and Rachin Ravindra caught him at fine leg. Subsequently, the inexperienced visitors showed no fight whatsoever and lost six wickets inside a meager 69 runs.

Clyde Fortuin's dismissal was indicative of the bad luck South Africa has had throughout the test. He pushed a short ball from part-time spinner Glenn Phillips which deflected after hitting the knee of Tom Latham as he ducked at short leg and flew up to be caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

The end finally came 40 minutes before scheduled stumps when Dane Paterson holed out to Williamson from Santner's bowling.

New Zealand's win was set up on the very first day when Williamson and Ravindra slammed daddy hundreds in a massive partnership of 232 runs. The former skipper fell early on the second day but Ravindra turned his maiden test century into a double century before he was out for 240. The 24-year-old also took his first two wickets in tests in the first innings as New Zealand took control of the match.