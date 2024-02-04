Loading...

NZ vs SA: Kane Williamson Scores 30th Test Ton; Becomes Fourth Fastest Batter to Do So

Kane Williamson inked his name in the history books on Sunday during his knock of unbeaten 112 runs in the Test against South Africa.

Kane Williamson inked his name in the history books on Sunday during his knock of unbeaten 112 runs in the Test against South Africa. Along with scoring his 30th Test ton, the batter broke a few records and made it a memorable occasion.

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand): Star batter Kane Williamson's heroics for New Zealand in the first Test against South Africa helped the team post a total of 258 for 2 at stumps on the first day. Also, his blitz helped him become the fourth-quickest batter to score 30 Test hundreds.

Williamson scored an unbeaten 112 runs while young batter Rachin Ravindra made an unbeaten 118 for the Blackcaps. The duo formed a 219-run partnership for the third wicket and took the hosts to a solid score. During his knock, Williamson, a former New Zealand skipper broke a few records. He scored 30 Test hundreds and became the fourth-quickest batter to do so.

He took 169 innings to achieve the feat surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and legendary Sunil Gavaskar. The list is topped by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who took 159 innings. Australian batter Steve Smith is in the second spot with 162 innings.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hyden is in the third spot as he took 167 innings to complete the achievement.

Williamson registered his 17th Test ton at home which is the most by any New Zealand batter in red-ball cricket. Also, he has the most number of centuries by any New Zealand batter in Tests.

Currently, the 33-year-old has the joint second-highest number of centuries alongside England's Joe Root among active cricketers. Australian batter Steve Smith has the most hundreds with 32 to his name while star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli is in third spot with 29 hundreds. New Zealand will aim to capitalise on the start they have got on the opening day of the Test on Monday, the second day.

