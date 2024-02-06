New Zealand takes big lead over South Africa going into Day 4 of first test

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand): Kane Williamson followed his century in the first innings with another as New Zealand led South Africa by 528 runs with six second-innings wickets in hand at stumps Tuesday on the third day of the first test.

Williamson became only the fifth New Zealander after Glenn Turner, Geoff Howarth, Andrew Jones and Peter Fulton to score centuries in each innings of a test. He scored 118 in New Zealand's first innings of 511 his 30th test century and added his 31st Tuesday before being dismissed for 109 close to stumps. Williamson took 241 balls to reach a century on the first day but only 125 balls to repeat the feat as New Zealand piled on runs after choosing not to enforce the follow-on.

He finally was out stumped by Clyde Fortuin from the bowling of Neil Brand chasing runs, only the third time Williamson has been dismissed in that manner in 97 tests. At stumps, New Zealand was 179-4 with Daryl Mitchell on 11 and Tom Blundell 5.

"I think it's only the (fifth) time in New Zealand history that a player has got two centuries in one match, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. So it's pretty special to be part of. He's been an incredible player for us and just keeps churning out the runs,"

Rachin Ravindra couldn't follow his maiden double century in the first innings with another but he added his first two wickets in tests as New Zealand bowled out South Africa for 162 in reply to its first innings of 511, a first-innings lead of 349. With its seam bowlers fully rested after sharing 42 overs in the South Africa innings, New Zealand should be in a position to declare on the fourth day with time available to bowl out South Africa for a second time.

The pitch at Bay Oval has flattened out but could be difficult in the fourth innings if it cracks after four days under a hot sun. Ravindra (2-16) and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (3-34) shared five wickets Tuesday as the pitch showed signs of turn. South Africa resumed Tuesday at 80-4 and was in deeper trouble when it lost three wickets before lunch, including two in one over bowled by seamer Matt Henry.

David Bedingham was 29 not out overnight and fell to Henry on 32 while Ruan de Swardt fell lbw for a duck two balls later. The New Zealand seamers bowled wicket to wicket, keeping the lbw in play on a relatively unresponsive pitch. Santner and Ravindra then wrapped up the South Africa innings. Fortuin fell to Santner before lunch at which South Africa was 129-7. Ravindra dismissed Keegan Petersen (45) for his first wicket in tests.

Petersen was the best of the South Africa batters, staying at the crease almost three hours and facing 132 balls. Santner dismissed Tshepo Moreki and Ravindra bowled Dane Paterson to end the innings. New Zealand has been disinclined to enforce the follow-on in recent years, often taking into consideration the workload that already has fallen on its bowlers.

With more than seven sessions still at its disposal, New Zealand captain Tim Southee recognized there was still plenty of time available for his batters to take the match completely away from South Africa and for his bowlers to dismiss the tourists for a second time.