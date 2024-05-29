ETV Bharat / state

Wife of Indian Army Soldier Posted in Ladakh Gangraped in Jharkhand; Probe Underway

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 29, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

The wife of the Indian Army jawan said that she was sleeping inside her newly built house with her two children when four men barged inside the house and raped her in turns and fled away. She said that she does not recognize any of the rapists.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat file)

Ranchi: In a shocking case of sexual assault reported from Jharkhand, the wife of an Indian Army jawan posted in Leh district of Ladakh has been allegedly gangraped by four assailants in Kharsidag OP area of the Ranchi, the woman alleged. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

In her complaint, the wife of the Army jawan said that that four men barged inside her house on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and raped her in turns.

The army jawan's wife has told in her application to Kharsidag OP of Ranchi that she has come to live in her new house only 15 days ago. According to the woman, she does not know any of the rapists. The woman is a resident of Khunti district and was sleeping with her two children in the house located in Kharsidag OP area when the assailants raped her in turns by holding her hostage, she said. The woman's husband is in the Indian Army and is currently posted in Leh. Following the incident, Rural SP and DSP reached the spot to probe the alleged sexual assault.

Ranchi's Rural SP Sumit Agarwal and DSP Headquarters, Amar Pandey also visited the victim's house as part of the probe. The victim also narrated her ordeal to both the officers. Ranchi's Rural SP Sumit Agarwal said that the victim has recently come to live in her newly built house.

According to the Rural SP, the victim does not recognize any of the four criminals who raped her. According to the victim, four criminals entered her house between 12 and 12.30 in the night and gang-raped her. An FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim woman. The woman's medical test has been done while further investigation is being done in the case.

