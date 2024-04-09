IPL 2024: CSK Crowns Jadeja 'Cricket Thalapathy' After Match Winning Performance Against KKR

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 9, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

Ravindra Jadeja, who bowls left-arm orthodox spin, rattled KKR by taking three quick wickets in the first eight balls of his spell, putting a huge dent in the KKR batting, earned the nickname 'Cricket Thalapathy'. While leading his side back to the winning ways, Jadeja also became the second CSK player to complete 100 catches in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Monday.

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has officially been crowned with the title 'Cricket Thalapathy' after his scintillating performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League on Monday.

The left-arm orthodox spinner clinched three wickets in the first eight balls of his spell, putting a huge dent in the KKR batting. After two back-to-back defeats, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK returned to the winning ways playing at their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, commentator Harsha Bhogle asked Jadeja if he would love a nickname of 'Cricket Thalapathy' from the CSK fans just like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are lovingly called 'Thala' and 'Chinna Thala'. In reply, the Saurashtra based all-rounder said that the nickname has to be verified and approved by the passionate CSK supporters, and then he'll happily accept it.

Veteran Commentator Bhogle later posted on X, "I don't think there is another ground in India where the crowd almost becomes part of the post-match presentation. I love doing it here. So @ChennaiIPL are you going to give Jadeja the 'verification' for "Cricket Thalapathi"?"

Jadeja thanked Bhogle while replying to his post. Later, the official handle of CSK on X gave their stamp of approval to Jadeja's title. "Verified as Cricket Thalapathy," CSK's X handle wrote on social media.

While leading his side back to the winning ways, Jadeja also became the second CSK player to complete 100 catches in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Monday. Before this clash, he was jointly placed at the fifth spot with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan with 98 catches under their names. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker for the franchise after former all-rounder and current bowling coach of CSK Dwayne Bravo (154). Currently, the left-arm spinner has 135 wickets under his belt for CSK.

